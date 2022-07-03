Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased with intensity in pre-season rout of Gala Fairydean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased with intensity in pre-season rout of Gala Fairydean

By Jamie Durent
July 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 3, 2022, 11:20 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Jim McIntyre was pleased with the intensity shown by his Cove Rangers side as they rattled eight goals past Lowland League side Gala Fairydean.

Cove were clinical in front of goal with Rory McAllister, Robbie Leitch, Leighton McIntosh, Iain Vigurs, Fraser Fyvie (two) and Morgyn Neill all on target. An own-goal from Gregor Jordan rounded off the scoring.

It was just the second game under new manager McIntyre – who took charge a fortnight ago – after the defeat to Dunfermline in Stuart McKenzie’s testimonial a week ago.

The League One winners spent much of the game on the front foot and kept the Gala defence under constant pressure, which bodes well for McIntyre in his early days in the job.

“The way we put them under pressure and pressed them high up the park was really good,” he said. “We know we had better players on paper, but you’ve got to approach the game properly.

Cove Rangers players congratulate goalscorer Rory McAllister. Pictures by Scott Baxter
“The rain made the pitch really slick which was good for us, as we’ve got a lot of good footballers who can pass the ball. We got into some good areas in the first half and probably should have had more goals, but in the second half we showed a ruthless side.

“The most pleasing thing was the intent to keep doing it. Sometimes when you get a few goals in the second half players can start enjoying the game too much and wanting to overplay. But I thought they were excellent.

“It’s something we want to do (press high). We’ll not be able to do it against every team, but we do want to play on the front foot and put teams under pressure.

“If we can win the ball high up the park we’ve got players who can put the ball in the net.”

Cove were without new signing Gerry McDonagh, whose international clearance has yet to come through, but the striker was in the stands to watch his team-mates deliver a resounding performance.

Fraser Fyvie scored twice for Cove in the second half
McAllister and Leitch struck either side of a Zander Murray goal for the visitors, who caused one or two problems in the first half.

But McIntosh and Vigurs delivered a couple of well-taken goals at the start of the second half, with Fyvie crashing another in and Neill heading home from a corner.

Fyvie got his second, finishing off Shay Logan’s cross, and Jordan turned into his own net under pressure from Mitch Megginson to complete the rout.

McIntyre preferred a 4-4-2 system during his time in charge at Ross County and tried to get as many attacking players as he could on the park.

“I was pleased with that,” he said. “I tried to get as many attacking players on as possible, while still having a balance.

“It was good for me to see them in that type of shape, which will help going forward.

“I thought Leitchy did well. He’s still got a bit to learn in terms of positioning and when to press, but he took his finish exceptionally well and made some good runs.

“He scores some unbelievable goals in training and that’s what I want to see from him on a match-day.”

