Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre anticipating tussle for starting goalkeeper berth

By Jamie Durent
July 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre anticipates a battle for the number one spot at the Balmoral Stadium.

McIntyre has utilised both of his goalkeepers so far in pre-season, with Stuart McKenzie starting his testimonial against Dunfermline and Kyle Gourlay playing 90 minutes in the win over Gala Fairydean seven days ago.

McKenzie was the starting stopper last season and was named in the League One team of the season after 17 clean sheets in their title-winning efforts.

Gourlay joined last summer on a two-year deal, having left Hamilton Accies following their relegation from the Premiership.

The Dundee-based stopper came through the ranks at the Dark Blues and was on loan at League Two side Elgin City during McIntyre’s time in charge at Dens Park.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay.
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay

Both will get the chance to impress McIntyre, with the final pre-season game against St Johnstone today before the Premier Sports Cup starts on Tuesday for Cove at Albion Rovers.

“Kyle is a good goalie and someone I like,” said McIntyre. “He was on loan at Elgin when we were at Dundee, but he trained a couple of times a week with the first-team.

“He had a hard time at Hamilton and for Kyle it’s about trying to bounce back.

“We’ve got two really good goalkeepers. Stuart had 17 clean sheets last year and, while credit goes to the team for that as well, it’s an exceptional figure.

“The two of them will fight it out for that starting spot.”

Cove head to Perth today with a fully-fit squad to face the Saints, who escaped relegation to the Championship via the play-offs at the end of last season.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Picture by Scott Baxter

“As a player you want to play against teams in the top league,” added McIntyre. “We want to get as much out of the game fitness-wise as we can and get through without any injuries.

“There does seem to be a switch when it comes to the real stuff (competitive games). I was the same as a player.

“But this is as good a team as we’re going to play at this stage of the season.”

