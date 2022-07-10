New signings Gerry McDonagh and Evan Towler show up well for Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New signings Gerry McDonagh and Evan Towler show up well for Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre

By Jamie Durent
July 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Jim McIntyre was pleased with what he saw from Cove Rangers new-boys Gerry McDonagh and Evan Towler in the defeat to St Johnstone.

Cove lost out 3-2 in their final pre-season game against the Premiership side at McDiarmid Park, with McDonagh on the score-sheet for the visitors.

Towler arrived on a season-long loan from Cove’s neighbours Aberdeen during the week and the 17-year-old lasted 90 minutes on a hot Perth afternoon.

McDonagh had been waiting on his international clearance to come through after missing the win over Gala Fairydean. The Nottingham-born striker played the first half and scored from the penalty spot.

“I thought Gerry was very good,” said Cove boss McIntyre. “He showed what he’s going to bring to us in terms of his strength. He tired a little bit and it’ll probably be about two months before we start to get the best out of him.

Gerry McDonagh scores from the penalty spot for Cove Rangers. Photos by Gareth Jennings
“Evan looked tired as well – it was up a level for him as he was playing against a Premiership team, which he’s never done before. But in the first-half he was fairly solid and kept things fairly simple.

“It’s hard for him. He only came in on Thursday night and is still feeling his way into the team.”

Cove fell behind to a Melker Hallberg free-kick after 20 minutes but were level after Charlie Gilmour felled Fraser Fyvie in the box. McDonagh beat Elliot Parish from 12 yards.

Theo Bair’s well-taken strike put the Saints ahead four minutes into the second period but Leighton McIntosh finished well from Fyvie’s through ball.

The hosts finally killed off their newly-promoted opponents with eight minutes to go as Graham Carey tapped in the rebound from Taylor Steven’s shot.

“It was a great workout,” added McIntyre. The first half we started really well. St Johnstone showed some really good stuff in the middle part of the game.

Melker Hallberg is congratulated after putting St Johnstone ahead against Cove Rangers
“We scored some really good goals, the second one in particular. It showed the importance of winning your first header from a goalkeeper’s kick-out. There’s then two brilliant passes from Vigurs and Fraser, with a brilliant finish by Leighton.

“There was a lot to be pleased about and we’ve not got the luxury of making a lot of substitutions on such a hot day. The players did really well.”

The competitive action now begins for Cove on Tuesday night as they head to Cliftonhill to face Albion Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup.

They have injury doubts over Blair Yule and Rory McAllister, with Yule limping out of the warm-up on Saturday and McAllister missing out entirely with a knee complaint.

“Tuesday will be tough,” said McIntyre. “It’s up to us to go there and get a result. The boys will rest between now and then and be ready to go.

Stevie May tries to weave his way through the Cove defence
“Rory came down his stairs this morning and felt his knee buckle beneath him. We don’t think there’s any significant damage but he definitely wouldn’t have been ready to go.

“Blair arrived and was feeling something with his ankle. He tried the warm-up and was too painful. We were looking forward to giving another couple of boys game-time but it is what it is.”

