New signings Gerry McDonagh and Evan Towler show up well for Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre

Jim McIntyre was pleased with what he saw from Cove Rangers new-boys Gerry McDonagh and Evan Towler in the defeat to St Johnstone.

Cove lost out 3-2 in their final pre-season game against the Premiership side at McDiarmid Park, with McDonagh on the score-sheet for the visitors.

Towler arrived on a season-long loan from Cove’s neighbours Aberdeen during the week and the 17-year-old lasted 90 minutes on a hot Perth afternoon.

McDonagh had been waiting on his international clearance to come through after missing the win over Gala Fairydean. The Nottingham-born striker played the first half and scored from the penalty spot.

“I thought Gerry was very good,” said Cove boss McIntyre. “He showed what he’s going to bring to us in terms of his strength. He tired a little bit and it’ll probably be about two months before we start to get the best out of him.

“Evan looked tired as well – it was up a level for him as he was playing against a Premiership team, which he’s never done before. But in the first-half he was fairly solid and kept things fairly simple.

“It’s hard for him. He only came in on Thursday night and is still feeling his way into the team.”

Cove fell behind to a Melker Hallberg free-kick after 20 minutes but were level after Charlie Gilmour felled Fraser Fyvie in the box. McDonagh beat Elliot Parish from 12 yards.

Theo Bair’s well-taken strike put the Saints ahead four minutes into the second period but Leighton McIntosh finished well from Fyvie’s through ball.

The hosts finally killed off their newly-promoted opponents with eight minutes to go as Graham Carey tapped in the rebound from Taylor Steven’s shot.

“It was a great workout,” added McIntyre. The first half we started really well. St Johnstone showed some really good stuff in the middle part of the game.

“We scored some really good goals, the second one in particular. It showed the importance of winning your first header from a goalkeeper’s kick-out. There’s then two brilliant passes from Vigurs and Fraser, with a brilliant finish by Leighton.

“There was a lot to be pleased about and we’ve not got the luxury of making a lot of substitutions on such a hot day. The players did really well.”

The competitive action now begins for Cove on Tuesday night as they head to Cliftonhill to face Albion Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup.

They have injury doubts over Blair Yule and Rory McAllister, with Yule limping out of the warm-up on Saturday and McAllister missing out entirely with a knee complaint.

“Tuesday will be tough,” said McIntyre. “It’s up to us to go there and get a result. The boys will rest between now and then and be ready to go.

“Rory came down his stairs this morning and felt his knee buckle beneath him. We don’t think there’s any significant damage but he definitely wouldn’t have been ready to go.

“Blair arrived and was feeling something with his ankle. He tried the warm-up and was too painful. We were looking forward to giving another couple of boys game-time but it is what it is.”