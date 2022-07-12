New Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler takes tips from Aberdeen favourites

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Evan Towler revealed he has already taken some tips from a pair of Aberdeen favourites after joining Cove Rangers on loan.

Towler can count on former Dons defender Mark Reynolds as a team-mate at the Balmoral Stadium this season.

He also came up against Aberdeen legend Andy Considine at the weekend, with Cove facing St Johnstone in their final pre-season friendly.

The teenager is still in the early stages of his career but appreciates having such experience to call upon.

“You saw it in the game on Saturday – Mark was guiding me through the game,” said Towler. “I can learn a few things from him while I’m here.

“I spoke to Andy at the end of the game and he was wishing me luck. He told me a few tips from watching me and he was a help to me at Aberdeen last season.

“I don’t know where I see myself positionally yet. I don’t want to rule anything out. I can play on the left or at centre-back and feel it’s good to be versatile.”

Towler sees his loan at Cove as the ideal opportunity to test himself at Championship level.

He joined from city neighbours Aberdeen last week on a season-long loan and played 90 minutes in Cove’s friendly defeat to Saints on Saturday.

The 17-year-old spent the second half of last season at League Two side Elgin City and has a bright future ahead of him at Pittodrie.

McIntyre has earmarked him as a potential replacement for Harry Milne, who departed for full-time football with fellow second-tier side Partick Thistle this summer.

“It’s just about getting up to standard,” said Towler. “I can see the standard now and I feel like I can get up to that. It might take a wee bit of time to get used to it.

“It’s definitely going to be an enjoyable place to play. I watched a few of their games last season and I know how they like to move the ball.

“They like to get their full-backs up the park and that’s what I’m about. I love getting forward and creating chances but also getting back to defend.

“I’ll be coming up against people a lot bigger than me but I can put myself about. I don’t fear anybody.

“The manager likes his full-backs to be high and wide, be aggressive and get up the pitch and overlapping. Just what you’d expect from a modern-day full-back.”

The new Cove addition feels he benefitted massively from his previous loan spell at Elgin.

The Borough Briggs side might have struggled last season but Towler played 17 times in the second half of the campaign and acquitted himself well.

“It was massive for me,” added Towler. “Six months playing men’s football brought me on leaps and bounds.

“It stood me in good stead for coming here, just the physicality of it. It’s a whole different challenge to playing under-18s.

“There’s a few of us (from the under-18s) that went away to Spain with the first-team, so there’s talent in there.”