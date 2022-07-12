New Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler takes tips from Aberdeen favourites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

New Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler takes tips from Aberdeen favourites

By Jamie Durent
July 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 6:38 am
Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler challenges St Johnstone striker Theo Bair
Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler challenges St Johnstone striker Theo Bair. Photos by Gareth Jennings

Evan Towler revealed he has already taken some tips from a pair of Aberdeen favourites after joining Cove Rangers on loan.

Towler can count on former Dons defender Mark Reynolds as a team-mate at the Balmoral Stadium this season.

He also came up against Aberdeen legend Andy Considine at the weekend, with Cove facing St Johnstone in their final pre-season friendly.

The teenager is still in the early stages of his career but appreciates having such experience to call upon.

“You saw it in the game on Saturday – Mark was guiding me through the game,” said Towler. “I can learn a few things from him while I’m here.

Evan Towler, right, and St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran
Evan Towler, right, and St Johnstone’s Michael O’Halloran.

“I spoke to Andy at the end of the game and he was wishing me luck. He told me a few tips from watching me and he was a help to me at Aberdeen last season.

“I don’t know where I see myself positionally yet. I don’t want to rule anything out. I can play on the left or at centre-back and feel it’s good to be versatile.”

Towler sees his loan at Cove as the ideal opportunity to test himself at Championship level.

He joined from city neighbours Aberdeen last week on a season-long loan and played 90 minutes in Cove’s friendly defeat to Saints on Saturday.

The 17-year-old spent the second half of last season at League Two side Elgin City and has a bright future ahead of him at Pittodrie.

McIntyre has earmarked him as a potential replacement for Harry Milne, who departed for full-time football with fellow second-tier side Partick Thistle this summer.

Evan Towler, right, in action for Elgin City
Evan Towler, right, in action for Elgin City.

“It’s just about getting up to standard,” said Towler. “I can see the standard now and I feel like I can get up to that. It might take a wee bit of time to get used to it.

“It’s definitely going to be an enjoyable place to play. I watched a few of their games last season and I know how they like to move the ball.

“They like to get their full-backs up the park and that’s what I’m about. I love getting forward and creating chances but also getting back to defend.

“I’ll be coming up against people a lot bigger than me but I can put myself about. I don’t fear anybody.

“The manager likes his full-backs to be high and wide, be aggressive and get up the pitch and overlapping. Just what you’d expect from a modern-day full-back.”

The new Cove addition feels he benefitted massively from his previous loan spell at Elgin.

The Borough Briggs side might have struggled last season but Towler played 17 times in the second half of the campaign and acquitted himself well.

“It was massive for me,” added Towler. “Six months playing men’s football brought me on leaps and bounds.

“It stood me in good stead for coming here, just the physicality of it. It’s a whole different challenge to playing under-18s.

“There’s a few of us (from the under-18s) that went away to Spain with the first-team, so there’s talent in there.”

Cove Rangers: Goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay happy for whoever gets starting spot between the posts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]