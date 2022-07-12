Cove Rangers start Premier Sports Cup campaign with 2-1 win at Albion Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers came from behind to start their Premier Sports Cup with a 2-1 win at League Two side Albion Rovers.

An own-goal from Cove defender Mark Reynolds gave Rovers a surprise lead early on but Jim McIntyre’s side were level at the break thanks to a smart finish from Robbie Leitch.

After rolling through the gears in the second half Connor Scully put the newly-promoted side in front and they held on, despite a flurry of late chances, to see off their spirited opponents.

Cove now have back-to-back home games in their group, with Livingston heading to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday followed by Kelty Hearts.

Gerry McDonagh made his competitive debut for the visitors, while Kyle Gourlay was preferred to Stuart McKenzie in goal. McAllister was named on the bench after missing the St Johnstone friendly.

Rovers played their first game on Saturday, losing 3-2 to Livingtston on home soil, and as the lowest-ranked team in the group knew the odds would be against them to pick up points.

Goalkeeper Jack Leighfield was at full-stretch early doors to keep out a header from Scully while Leighton McIntosh sent an effort wide.

The home side were not without their threats though, with veteran ex-Aberdeen striker Michael Paton played in behind the Cove defence only for Scott Ross to get back and block.

Cove were trying to get McIntosh and Leitch on the flanks involved early, with the latter close to teeing up his team-mate for a tap-in at the back post. Blair Malcolm intervened to divert the ball behind for a corner.

Callum Wilson came close to an opener for Rovers after an enterprising piece of play. He collected the ball in midfield, evaded challenges from Fraser Fyvie and Ross before just wide of goal from 20 yards.

They did take the lead on the half-hour mark as Charlie Reilly’s quick corner was turned past his own goalkeeper by Reynolds.

Cove were somewhat laborious in the first period and had struggled to break down a dogged Rovers side. Leitch gave them a lift before the break though as he lashed a half-cleared corner back past Leighfield to level the scores.

It came at the ideal time for Cove and the goal served to lift them at the start of the second half. McIntosh rose well to head a Shay Logan cross goalwards, which Leighfield did well to gather, and Fyvie glanced a ball from Mitch Megginson wide.

Logan was next to try his luck but he could not keep his shot down as he advanced into the box.

Cove made it count with their next sight of goal however as Scully expertly picked out the top corner from just outside the box with 25 minutes to go.

They were given an almighty scare in the closing stages, with Amaury Testa prodding agonisingly wide of the post as Gourlay came out to meet him, before the Cove stopper produced a marvellous one-handed stop to keep out Barry Duncan.

Wilson crashed a volley against the crossbar in a dramatic finale and Cove were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, with McAllister seeing his effort disallowed for what appeared to be feinting to kick the ball after he had finished his run-up.