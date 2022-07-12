Cove Rangers start Premier Sports Cup campaign with 2-1 win at Albion Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers start Premier Sports Cup campaign with 2-1 win at Albion Rovers

By Jamie Durent
July 12, 2022, 9:40 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 9:46 pm
Cove Rangers players celebrate with Robbie Leitch after he equalises against Albion Rovers in a Premier Sports Cup tie at Cliftonhill. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers came from behind to start their Premier Sports Cup with a 2-1 win at League Two side Albion Rovers.

An own-goal from Cove defender Mark Reynolds gave Rovers a surprise lead early on but Jim McIntyre’s side were level at the break thanks to a smart finish from Robbie Leitch.

After rolling through the gears in the second half Connor Scully put the newly-promoted side in front and they held on, despite a flurry of late chances, to see off their spirited opponents.

Cove now have back-to-back home games in their group, with Livingston heading to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday followed by Kelty Hearts.

Gerry McDonagh made his competitive debut for the visitors, while Kyle Gourlay was preferred to Stuart McKenzie in goal. McAllister was named on the bench after missing the St Johnstone friendly.

Cove's Connor Scully heads across the goal during the Premier Sports Cup between Albion Rovers and Cove Rangers
Rovers played their first game on Saturday, losing 3-2 to Livingtston on home soil, and as the lowest-ranked team in the group knew the odds would be against them to pick up points.

Goalkeeper Jack Leighfield was at full-stretch early doors to keep out a header from Scully while Leighton McIntosh sent an effort wide.

The home side were not without their threats though, with veteran ex-Aberdeen striker Michael Paton played in behind the Cove defence only for Scott Ross to get back and block.

Cove were trying to get McIntosh and Leitch on the flanks involved early, with the latter close to teeing up his team-mate for a tap-in at the back post. Blair Malcolm intervened to divert the ball behind for a corner.

Callum Wilson came close to an opener for Rovers after an enterprising piece of play. He collected the ball in midfield, evaded challenges from Fraser Fyvie and Ross before just wide of goal from 20 yards.

They did take the lead on the half-hour mark as Charlie Reilly’s quick corner was turned past his own goalkeeper by Reynolds.

Cove were somewhat laborious in the first period and had struggled to break down a dogged Rovers side. Leitch gave them a lift before the break though as he lashed a half-cleared corner back past Leighfield to level the scores.

Cove's Leighton McIntosh narrowly misses
Cove’s Leighton McIntosh narrowly misses

It came at the ideal time for Cove and the goal served to lift them at the start of the second half. McIntosh rose well to head a Shay Logan cross goalwards, which Leighfield did well to gather, and Fyvie glanced a ball from Mitch Megginson wide.

Logan was next to try his luck but he could not keep his shot down as he advanced into the box.

Cove made it count with their next sight of goal however as Scully expertly picked out the top corner from just outside the box with 25 minutes to go.

They were given an almighty scare in the closing stages, with Amaury Testa prodding agonisingly wide of the post as Gourlay came out to meet him, before the Cove stopper produced a marvellous one-handed stop to keep out Barry Duncan.

Wilson crashed a volley against the crossbar in a dramatic finale and Cove were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, with McAllister seeing his effort disallowed for what appeared to be feinting to kick the ball after he had finished his run-up.

