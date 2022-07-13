Jim McIntyre feels Cove Rangers were ‘slack’ in 2-1 win over Albion Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre felt his side were fortunate to escape Coatbridge with three points after a 2-1 win over Albion Rovers.

League One champions Cove had to come from behind in their Premier Sports Cup opener and withstood a late barrage from a spirited Rovers side.

A Mark Reynolds own-goal had put the home side in front but a well-taken finish from Robbie Leitch levelled the scores at the break.

Connor Scully put Cove ahead in the second half but only a smart stop from Kyle Gourlay and the woodwork prevented the game going to penalties.

It was McIntyre’s first competitive game in charge of Cove and he felt there was room for improvement from his side.

“I thought we got slack after scoring a brilliant second goal,” said McIntyre. “We needed to manage the game better and we didn’t. We made silly decisions.

“But you have to give Albion Rovers credit. They put us under a lot of pressure and threw a lot of high balls forward. They tested us and we were lucky it didn’t end up going to penalties.

“We’ll play better this year and probably lose the game, so you take it when it goes your way.”

Levelling the playing field

Cove fell behind early on when Charlie Reilly’s corner was turned into his own net by Reynolds, under pressure from Michael Paton.

Scully and Leighton McIntosh both came close to finding the net themselves, with Jack Leighfield and Blair Malcolm respectively preventing them from hitting the target.

The leveller came three minutes before the break when Fraser Fyvie’s corner was cleared to Leitch and he thrashed the ball back past Leighfield.

They were nearly made to pay for failing to kill the game off though. Amaury Testa poked the ball just wide of the post when one-on-one with Gourlay before the Cove goalkeeper made a superb stop to deny Barry Duncan.

Callum Wilson then crashed a volley off the bar as Rovers pushed for a late equaliser.

“They were two brilliant strikes. Leitchy’s is just an instinctive strike and he scores goals every day of the week like that in training.

“The second goal was an excellent move and a great finish. You’re hoping at that stage to see the game out but credit to Albion Rovers, they played well.”

Cove got a late penalty in stoppage-time which was converted by Rory McAllister. However the goal was disallowed for what appeared to be a feint by McAllister as he went to kick the ball, which sent Leighfield diving in the opposite direction.

“I would need to ask the referee what his interpretation was as to why it’s been disallowed,” added McIntyre. “Without having spoken to him, I don’t know.”

Cove are back in League Cup action on Saturday as Livingston come to the Balmoral Stadium.