Jim McIntyre feels Cove Rangers were ‘slack’ in 2-1 win over Albion Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Jim McIntyre feels Cove Rangers were ‘slack’ in 2-1 win over Albion Rovers

By Jamie Durent
July 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 13, 2022, 7:24 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photos by Dave Cowe

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre felt his side were fortunate to escape Coatbridge with three points after a 2-1 win over Albion Rovers.

League One champions Cove had to come from behind in their Premier Sports Cup opener and withstood a late barrage from a spirited Rovers side.

A Mark Reynolds own-goal had put the home side in front but a well-taken finish from Robbie Leitch levelled the scores at the break.

Connor Scully put Cove ahead in the second half but only a smart stop from Kyle Gourlay and the woodwork prevented the game going to penalties.

It was McIntyre’s first competitive game in charge of Cove and he felt there was room for improvement from his side.

“I thought we got slack after scoring a brilliant second goal,” said McIntyre. “We needed to manage the game better and we didn’t. We made silly decisions.

Cove Rangers players celebrate with Robbie Leitch after he equalises against Albion Rovers in a Premier Sports Cup tie at Cliftonhill. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers players celebrate with Robbie Leitch after he equalises against Albion Rovers in a Premier Sports Cup tie at Cliftonhill. Photos by Dave Cowe

“But you have to give Albion Rovers credit. They put us under a lot of pressure and threw a lot of high balls forward. They tested us and we were lucky it didn’t end up going to penalties.

“We’ll play better this year and probably lose the game, so you take it when it goes your way.”

Levelling the playing field

Cove fell behind early on when Charlie Reilly’s corner was turned into his own net by Reynolds, under pressure from Michael Paton.

Scully and Leighton McIntosh both came close to finding the net themselves, with Jack Leighfield and Blair Malcolm respectively preventing them from hitting the target.

The leveller came three minutes before the break when Fraser Fyvie’s corner was cleared to Leitch and he thrashed the ball back past Leighfield.

Cove's Leighton McIntosh narrowly misses
Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh narrowly misses.

They were nearly made to pay for failing to kill the game off though. Amaury Testa poked the ball just wide of the post when one-on-one with Gourlay before the Cove goalkeeper made a superb stop to deny Barry Duncan.

Callum Wilson then crashed a volley off the bar as Rovers pushed for a late equaliser.

“They were two brilliant strikes. Leitchy’s is just an instinctive strike and he scores goals every day of the week like that in training.

“The second goal was an excellent move and a great finish. You’re hoping at that stage to see the game out but credit to Albion Rovers, they played well.”

Cove got a late penalty in stoppage-time which was converted by Rory McAllister. However the goal was disallowed for what appeared to be a feint by McAllister as he went to kick the ball, which sent Leighfield diving in the opposite direction.

“I would need to ask the referee what his interpretation was as to why it’s been disallowed,” added McIntyre. “Without having spoken to him, I don’t know.”

Cove are back in League Cup action on Saturday as Livingston come to the Balmoral Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]