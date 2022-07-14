Cove Rangers’ Connor Scully believes in ‘fresh start’ under new manager Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers’ Connor Scully believes in ‘fresh start’ under new manager Jim McIntyre

By Jamie Durent
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Photos by Wullie Marr

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully feels there will be an adjustment period under new manager Jim McIntyre.

Cove played their first competitive fixture under McIntyre on Tuesday night, with Scully getting the winner in the 2-1 victory at Albion Rovers.

McIntyre came into the club last month after Paul Hartley’s departure to Hartlepool. The previous manager had been in charge at the Balmoral Stadium for three years and had his own methods which brought success.

Scully was a regular pick under Hartley, but featured in a number of roles, playing as a full-back, winger and central midfielder.

However, he started the game at Cliftonhill in the middle of the park.

He says he remains happy to feature wherever he is asked to and believes it will take time to get used to how McIntyre wants to play.

‘There’s time to impress’

“You know me, I’ll play wherever, as long as I’ve got a jersey on,” said Scully. “I’ve played a couple of games at left-back so I’ll play wherever he wants.

“It’s still all new and we’re still getting used to each other. We’re really impressed with him, his training and everything he does around the pitch.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone and there’s time to impress. We’ve been putting the work in during training and had a really tough pre-season so far.

Cove have yet to get out of a League Cup group since the competition format changed in 2016, albeit they have always been one of the lowest-ranked teams.

They have got Livingston at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, before hosting League Two champions Kelty Hearts and travelling to fellow Championship side Inverness.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully, modelling the club's new centenary away kit
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully, modelling the club’s new centenary away kit

“This is like a pre-season thing as well, but we want to go through. We’re rusty, but that (sharpness) will come with games,” said Scully.

The Cove stalwart has just four goals in three years since the club joined the SPFL, so to open his account in the first competitive fixture of the season was pleasing.

“I’ll take it,” he added. “The gaffer said to make a couple of runs through the middle and I’ve made one; I’ve looked up and the ball was at my feet – I’ll take that all day long!

“I didn’t really get forward much last season so it was good to do it on Tuesday and get a goal.”

