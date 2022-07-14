Cove Rangers’ Connor Scully believes in ‘fresh start’ under new manager Jim McIntyre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully feels there will be an adjustment period under new manager Jim McIntyre.

Cove played their first competitive fixture under McIntyre on Tuesday night, with Scully getting the winner in the 2-1 victory at Albion Rovers.

McIntyre came into the club last month after Paul Hartley’s departure to Hartlepool. The previous manager had been in charge at the Balmoral Stadium for three years and had his own methods which brought success.

Scully was a regular pick under Hartley, but featured in a number of roles, playing as a full-back, winger and central midfielder.

However, he started the game at Cliftonhill in the middle of the park.

He says he remains happy to feature wherever he is asked to and believes it will take time to get used to how McIntyre wants to play.

‘There’s time to impress’

“You know me, I’ll play wherever, as long as I’ve got a jersey on,” said Scully. “I’ve played a couple of games at left-back so I’ll play wherever he wants.

“It’s still all new and we’re still getting used to each other. We’re really impressed with him, his training and everything he does around the pitch.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone and there’s time to impress. We’ve been putting the work in during training and had a really tough pre-season so far.

Cove have yet to get out of a League Cup group since the competition format changed in 2016, albeit they have always been one of the lowest-ranked teams.

They have got Livingston at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, before hosting League Two champions Kelty Hearts and travelling to fellow Championship side Inverness.

“This is like a pre-season thing as well, but we want to go through. We’re rusty, but that (sharpness) will come with games,” said Scully.

The Cove stalwart has just four goals in three years since the club joined the SPFL, so to open his account in the first competitive fixture of the season was pleasing.

“I’ll take it,” he added. “The gaffer said to make a couple of runs through the middle and I’ve made one; I’ve looked up and the ball was at my feet – I’ll take that all day long!

“I didn’t really get forward much last season so it was good to do it on Tuesday and get a goal.”