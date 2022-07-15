Jim McIntyre challenges Cove Rangers to raise their game for Livingston visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Jim McIntyre challenges Cove Rangers to raise their game for Livingston visit

By Jamie Durent
July 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre.

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre has challenged his side to raise their game for the visit of top-flight Livingston tomorrow.

The League One champions scraped past Albion Rovers in midweek to start their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a victory.

Livingston have had an indifferent start to their season, as they were also given a scare by Rovers in their first group game and then beaten by Caley Thistle in midweek.

The Highland side are in pole position in the group, with Cove and Kelty Hearts still both needing to travel to the Caledonian Stadium.

Cove played St Johnstone in a pre-season friendly last weekend, which should stand them in good stead for the visit of David Martindale’s men.

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule in action against Queen of the South
Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule in action against Queen of the South

“They’ve been in the Premiership now for a number of years and had a few top-six finishes within that,” said McIntyre.

“They’ve got a very good side and a way of playing that works for them. We know we’re going to be coming up against a higher calibre of player and it’s up to us to go and show a higher level of performance.

“We’ll need to play a lot better than we did on Tuesday night.”

Hope Yule will be back ‘sooner than later’

Blair Yule missed the 2-1 win over Albion during the week with an ankle complaint.

He pulled out of the warm-up before the friendly against St Johnstone and will miss the Livingston game tomorrow.

“He’s probably looking at a week to 10 days, depending on how it settles down,” said McIntyre. “It’s an inflammation injury in his ankle, so hopefully he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Cove are unlikely to do any transfer business before the weekend either. So far, they have added Gerry McDonagh on a free and Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler on loan, however, recruitment has been a challenge for many clubs in the lower-leagues.

They did have some good news in midweek, though, with striker Rory McAllister returning to the squad after a knee problem.

