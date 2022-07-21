Fraser Fyvie highlights key areas of improvement for Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Fraser Fyvie highlights key areas of improvement for Cove Rangers

By Jamie Durent
July 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Photos by Wullie Marr

Fraser Fyvie has pinpointed key areas of improvement if Cove Rangers are to make strides under new manager Jim McIntyre.

Cove have suffered back-to-back defeats in the League Cup, with losses against Livingston and Kelty Hearts, which have shone the light on some deficiencies in the side.

The Aberdeen side were unable to kill off Premiership side Livi at the weekend despite having a man advantage, before conceding a late winner.

In the Kelty game, they were exposed defensively by their opponents’ front three and it saw Cove ship three goals.

“A new manager has come in and I wouldn’t say there’s been a big change in how he wants to play,” said Fyvie. “There’s little bits and boys need to get used to that quickly.

“In spells we’ve played some good stuff but that end product could be better. The ball sticking up top is a must; when we play out we play expansively so teams are going to try to counter on us.

‘Frustrating would be the word’

“We’re all disappointed but at the end of the day, it’s the start of the season. It’s only our third game back so you’re looking for five or six games in pre-season.

“We’ve got another game against Inverness at the weekend and we’ll need to be better against them.”

Fyvie was on the scoresheet on Tuesday night as Cove were beaten 3-2 by League Two champions Kelty Hearts and thus saw their hopes of qualification all but ended.

Fraser Fyvie is congratulated after scoring for Cove Rangers against Kelty Hearts
Fraser Fyvie is congratulated after scoring for Cove Rangers against Kelty Hearts.

They were cut open on numerous occasions by Kelty who merited their win on the night.

“Frustrating would be the word,” said Fyvie. “They scored two counter-attacks in the first half and it was our own fault – one for not being set up right, in that there should be at least three sitting back when we’re attacking ready to deal with it. I don’t think the reaction from the front was good enough either.

“Along with that, the ball has got to stick further up the pitch. It became a bit like a basketball match.

“The last 20 minutes of the first half, that was us. We controlled that period, we started pinning them back, dictating the play and having bodies in the right areas of the pitch.

“That was a positive to take but the problem is we didn’t do it for 90 minutes. We’ve only got one game now until we start the season against Raith – I’m sure we’ll work on it on Thursday as there’s parts of the jigsaw that haven’t yet fit together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]