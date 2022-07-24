Jim McIntyre says Cove Rangers ‘way short’ on bodies for new season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre reckons the club are still “way short” of players ahead of the start of the Championship season.

The Aberdeen side finished their League Cup campaign against Caley Thistle on Saturday, drawing 1-1 before their opponents bagged a bonus-point in the penalty shoot-out.

Cove have added two players over the summer – Evan Towler and Gerry McDonagh – and have been without Blair Yule and Jamie Masson for the last 10 days.

Masson should be back for the Raith Rovers game on Saturday, but McIntyre feels it is clear they need to strengthen further.

“We’re still way short on bodies and that’ll be an ongoing process, until we get them in the door,” he said. “We should have Masson back in training on Tuesday night and hopefully Yule, by the following weekend, will be ready to start again.

“That will give us another couple of options and hopefully we’ll have added one or two by then as well.”

Saturday’s performance was a marked improvement from Cove, after McIntyre criticised their display in 3-2 midweek loss to Kelty Hearts.

Roddy MacGregor’s header gave the home side the lead only for Mitch Megginson to counter with his first goal of the new season for Cove.

“It would have been quite easy for us, after losing the early goal, to let the seed of doubt in our heads,” said McIntyre. “We stuck at it, we kept to our shape and I thought that was a lot better. We created chances and that was the positive thing.

“That’s exactly what we were looking for, a positive performance to take into the game against Raith. One thing I know is we’ve got a conscientious group and they were hurting after the other night’s performance and result.

“I don’t know that the referee had to book as many people as he did. Sometimes when the pitch is wet there can be a misplaced challenge or two, but I don’t think there was as many bookings in the games as was handed out.”

McIntyre will have a decision to make about the goalkeeping position ahead of the Championship opener, with Kyle Gourlay preferred for three out of the four cup games.

“He’s done well. It’s no disservice to Stuart (McKenzie). That’s a decision we’ll discuss during the week,” he said. “It’s a decision that’s not been made yet.”