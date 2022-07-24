Jim McIntyre says Cove Rangers ‘way short’ on bodies for new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Jim McIntyre says Cove Rangers ‘way short’ on bodies for new season

By Jamie Durent
July 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 24, 2022, 8:07 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre reckons the club are still “way short” of players ahead of the start of the Championship season.

The Aberdeen side finished their League Cup campaign against Caley Thistle on Saturday, drawing 1-1 before their opponents bagged a bonus-point in the penalty shoot-out.

Cove have added two players over the summer – Evan Towler and Gerry McDonagh – and have been without Blair Yule and Jamie Masson for the last 10 days.

Masson should be back for the Raith Rovers game on Saturday, but McIntyre feels it is clear they need to strengthen further.

“We’re still way short on bodies and that’ll be an ongoing process, until we get them in the door,” he said. “We should have Masson back in training on Tuesday night and hopefully Yule, by the following weekend, will be ready to start again.

“That will give us another couple of options and hopefully we’ll have added one or two by then as well.”

Mitch Megginson celebrates his goal for Cove Rangers against Inverness
Mitch Megginson celebrates his goal for Cove Rangers against Inverness

Saturday’s performance was a marked improvement from Cove, after McIntyre criticised their display in 3-2 midweek loss to Kelty Hearts.

Roddy MacGregor’s header gave the home side the lead only for Mitch Megginson to counter with his first goal of the new season for Cove.

“It would have been quite easy for us, after losing the early goal, to let the seed of doubt in our heads,” said McIntyre. “We stuck at it, we kept to our shape and I thought that was a lot better. We created chances and that was the positive thing.

“That’s exactly what we were looking for, a positive performance to take into the game against Raith. One thing I know is we’ve got a conscientious group and they were hurting after the other night’s performance and result.

“I don’t know that the referee had to book as many people as he did. Sometimes when the pitch is wet there can be a misplaced challenge or two, but I don’t think there was as many bookings in the games as was handed out.”

Kyle Gourlay, right, attempts to turn Billy Mckay's effort away from goal
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay, right, attempts to turn Billy Mckay's effort away from goal

McIntyre will have a decision to make about the goalkeeping position ahead of the Championship opener, with Kyle Gourlay preferred for three out of the four cup games.

“He’s done well. It’s no disservice to Stuart (McKenzie). That’s a decision we’ll discuss during the week,” he said. “It’s a decision that’s not been made yet.”

