Cove Rangers: Mark Reynolds gives Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler glowing praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Mark Reynolds gives Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler glowing praise

By Jamie Durent
July 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 7:24 am
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr

Mark Reynolds has given a glowing reference to Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler as the Aberdeen youngster looks to progress his career.

Reynolds has played alongside Towler during the League Cup and can see why the teenager has a promising future in the game.

Towler came on loan from the Dons this summer after impressing in half a campaign with League Two side Elgin City.

In Reynolds he has a team-mate who has not only played for Aberdeen but also in his positions: left-back and centre-half.

Towler spoke in pre-season of his hopes of learning from the experienced players around him and Reynolds reckons he can only improve during his time at Cove.

Evan Towler, who is on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen
Evan Towler, who is on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen

“He’s a young lad and I think it’s a situation that suits everyone,” said Reynolds. “We need a left-back to replace Harry Milne, who was the best player in the lower-leagues last season.

“Evan is a young boy at Aberdeen trying to break in. Aberdeen have got a couple of good left-backs just now so it gives him the chance to come out and play in the Championship.

“He can test himself against men and learn what football is really about. I’m sure that’ll stand him in good stead for his career. It’ll help us this season having a quality signing who I’m sure will go from strength-to-strength as the season progresses.

“You can give people as much information, as many tips as you want, but if they’re not going to listen there’s no point. But he’s a good lad who wants to listen and wants to learn.

Cove Rangers’ Mark Reynolds challenges Inverness striker George Oakley.

“It’s great as a senior player to be able to pass on that advice. He’s one of the players you hope does well this season then in three or four years, see him doing well for Aberdeen’s first team.”

Mark Reynolds’ worrying-looking injury

Reynolds feels back to normal after a worrying-looking injury in last week’s game against Kelty Hearts.

The veteran defender was on the turf for a prolonged period at the end of the game after receiving a cut on the ear, which came from team-mate Shay Logan and prompted extensive bleeding.

“It’s not too bad – I had a few stitches in it the other night,” said Reynolds. “It’s one of the superficial things that show the joys of playing centre-half.

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds is helped from the field by physio Donal Gallagher

“I got through 90 minutes on Saturday so it should be fine.”

Cove start their league season at home to Raith Rovers on Saturday, with Reynolds reckoning they are in good nick for the opener at the Balmoral Stadium.

“We knew it was going to be tough and that we needed to get players in,” said Reynolds.

“We think we’ve got enough if we keep players fit, we’ll have a right good squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]