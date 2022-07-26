Cove Rangers: Mark Reynolds gives Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler glowing praise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Reynolds has given a glowing reference to Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler as the Aberdeen youngster looks to progress his career.

Reynolds has played alongside Towler during the League Cup and can see why the teenager has a promising future in the game.

Towler came on loan from the Dons this summer after impressing in half a campaign with League Two side Elgin City.

In Reynolds he has a team-mate who has not only played for Aberdeen but also in his positions: left-back and centre-half.

Towler spoke in pre-season of his hopes of learning from the experienced players around him and Reynolds reckons he can only improve during his time at Cove.

“He’s a young lad and I think it’s a situation that suits everyone,” said Reynolds. “We need a left-back to replace Harry Milne, who was the best player in the lower-leagues last season.

“Evan is a young boy at Aberdeen trying to break in. Aberdeen have got a couple of good left-backs just now so it gives him the chance to come out and play in the Championship.

“He can test himself against men and learn what football is really about. I’m sure that’ll stand him in good stead for his career. It’ll help us this season having a quality signing who I’m sure will go from strength-to-strength as the season progresses.

“You can give people as much information, as many tips as you want, but if they’re not going to listen there’s no point. But he’s a good lad who wants to listen and wants to learn.

“It’s great as a senior player to be able to pass on that advice. He’s one of the players you hope does well this season then in three or four years, see him doing well for Aberdeen’s first team.”

Mark Reynolds’ worrying-looking injury

Reynolds feels back to normal after a worrying-looking injury in last week’s game against Kelty Hearts.

The veteran defender was on the turf for a prolonged period at the end of the game after receiving a cut on the ear, which came from team-mate Shay Logan and prompted extensive bleeding.

“It’s not too bad – I had a few stitches in it the other night,” said Reynolds. “It’s one of the superficial things that show the joys of playing centre-half.

“I got through 90 minutes on Saturday so it should be fine.”

Cove start their league season at home to Raith Rovers on Saturday, with Reynolds reckoning they are in good nick for the opener at the Balmoral Stadium.

“We knew it was going to be tough and that we needed to get players in,” said Reynolds.

“We think we’ve got enough if we keep players fit, we’ll have a right good squad.”