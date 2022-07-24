Cove place striker Rory McAllister on the transfer list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory McAllister has been placed on the transfer list by Cove Rangers.

The 35-year-old, who joined Cove from Peterhead in January 2020, scored 19 goals for the club in their League One title-winning campaign last season.

However, following a discussion with manager Jim McIntyre ahead of the new campaign, the club has decided to make the veteran striker available for transfer.

A statement from Cove read: “Following discussions between the management and player, it has become clear that Rory is unable to give Cove the commitment required to play at Championship level.

“That being the case, the club has been left with no alternative but to make him available for transfer.

“No further comment will be made at this stage.”

McAllister has made three substitute appearances for Cove in the Premier Sports Cup campaign totally 53 minutes.

He was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Caley Thistle.