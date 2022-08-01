Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully looks to build momentum after winning start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully looks to build momentum after winning start

By Danny Law
August 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove's Connor Scully wins a header against Raith's Dylan Easton.
Cove's Connor Scully wins a header against Raith's Dylan Easton.

Midfielder Connor Scully says there is no chance anyone at Cove Rangers will get carried away with their start to the Championship season.

The Balmoral Stadium men topped the table on the opening weekend after a 2-0 victory against Raith Rovers thanks to a Mitch Megginson double.

It was Cove’s first game in the second tier of Scottish football, but they ran out deserved winners against a below-par Raith.

But Scully, whose side travel to Greenock Morton on Saturday, knows there is a long way to go in the Championship season.

He said: “I thought we matched Raith Rovers all over, but we now look to next week, which will be a different game altogether.

“We will take a lot of confidence from the win and hopefully we can kick on.

“That is just one result.

“I thought we were brilliant from back to front, but we won’t get carried away.

“We have 35 league games to go.”

Connor Scully, right, celebrates Mitch Megginson’s second goal against Raith Rovers.

Scully, who grew up close to Cove’s former ground Allan Park, said it was a special moment when the League One championship flag was unfurled on the pitch prior to kick-off on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has played a pivotal role in Cove’s journey from the Highland League to the Championship and is keen to create more highlights this season.

He said: “It was amazing and I thought the fans were brilliant.

“It was a great day all-round for the club.

“I thought we were really professional. It was a brilliant performance.

“We started well then we had a couple of shaky moments, but we got it sorted.

“Raith Rovers are full-time and they are a good team.

“We were solid and then Mitch took his chances very well.”

Mitch Megginson leads the celebrations after making it 2-0 against Raith Rovers.

Cove boss Jim McIntyre, meanwhile, praised captain Megginson for his double against Raith.

The striker netted early in both halves to ensure Cove started life in the Championship on a positive note.

He said: “Mitch is a predator and I think he would score goals at any level.

“He finds himself in good positions and that is something you can’t really coach. He has a striker’s natural instinct of where the ball is going to fall.

“I was really pleased with the first goal from the corner as that was something we worked on.

“We won’t get too high after the result as Raith Rovers had a lot of the game.

“We dug in and deservedly got the points.”

With a crowd of 1,138 at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, McIntyre was pleased to cap the day with a winning display.

He said: “On the days that Aberdeen aren’t playing at home, you are hoping to get a bit of footfall from the locals here.

“I am sure, if we are doing well, then they will be coming down to see what is going on.”

