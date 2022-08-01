Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully looks to build momentum after winning start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Connor Scully says there is no chance anyone at Cove Rangers will get carried away with their start to the Championship season.

The Balmoral Stadium men topped the table on the opening weekend after a 2-0 victory against Raith Rovers thanks to a Mitch Megginson double.

It was Cove’s first game in the second tier of Scottish football, but they ran out deserved winners against a below-par Raith.

But Scully, whose side travel to Greenock Morton on Saturday, knows there is a long way to go in the Championship season.

He said: “I thought we matched Raith Rovers all over, but we now look to next week, which will be a different game altogether.

“We will take a lot of confidence from the win and hopefully we can kick on.

“That is just one result.

“I thought we were brilliant from back to front, but we won’t get carried away.

“We have 35 league games to go.”

Scully, who grew up close to Cove’s former ground Allan Park, said it was a special moment when the League One championship flag was unfurled on the pitch prior to kick-off on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has played a pivotal role in Cove’s journey from the Highland League to the Championship and is keen to create more highlights this season.

He said: “It was amazing and I thought the fans were brilliant.

“It was a great day all-round for the club.

“I thought we were really professional. It was a brilliant performance.

“We started well then we had a couple of shaky moments, but we got it sorted.

“Raith Rovers are full-time and they are a good team.

“We were solid and then Mitch took his chances very well.”

Cove boss Jim McIntyre, meanwhile, praised captain Megginson for his double against Raith.

The striker netted early in both halves to ensure Cove started life in the Championship on a positive note.

He said: “Mitch is a predator and I think he would score goals at any level.

“He finds himself in good positions and that is something you can’t really coach. He has a striker’s natural instinct of where the ball is going to fall.

“I was really pleased with the first goal from the corner as that was something we worked on.

“We won’t get too high after the result as Raith Rovers had a lot of the game.

“We dug in and deservedly got the points.”

With a crowd of 1,138 at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, McIntyre was pleased to cap the day with a winning display.

He said: “On the days that Aberdeen aren’t playing at home, you are hoping to get a bit of footfall from the locals here.

“I am sure, if we are doing well, then they will be coming down to see what is going on.”