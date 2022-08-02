Willie Miller: Cove Rangers can be Championship success story and make play-offs tilt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers should once again aim high after starting their maiden Championship campaign with a win.

The Aberdeen outfit beat Raith Rovers 2-0 at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

It’s a brilliant start to the league season, particularly when it hasn’t been an easy summer for Cove with Paul Hartley moving on and Jim McIntyre coming in.

The new manager is still looking to add to his squad, which hasn’t been easy up to now.

Cove have been on an amazing run over the last few years coming from the Highland League to the Championship in three years.

What Cove have shown is that if you have the right people, the right plan and ambition, then anything is possible.

Hopefully Cove’s good start can continue and they can challenge for the play-off spots.

The Championship is a very open division. Arbroath have shown what’s possible by finishing second last season and Cove could make the play-offs this term.

Cove have always had realistic plans, but they’ve always shot above that plan up to now.

If Arbroath can reach the play-offs, I don’t see why Cove can’t.

I don’t think there will be pressure on McIntyre to achieve that this season, but Cove’s ambition has helped them get to this point and they should continue to aim high.