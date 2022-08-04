Cove Rangers sign former Liverpool midfielder Luis Longstaff on one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers sign former Liverpool midfielder Luis Longstaff on one-year deal

By Danny Law
August 4, 2022, 6:33 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:12 pm
New Cove Rangers signing Luis Longstaff. Picture: Cove Rangers.
Cove Rangers have signed former Liverpool midfielder Luis Longstaff on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old made one appearance for the Anfield side in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa in December 2019.

Longstaff, who is manager Jim McIntyre’s third signing of the transfer window, spent last season on loan at Queen’s Park where he scored four goals in 31 games.

Longstaff said: “It feels great to be here – I’m pleased to have got it over the line. Now I’m looking forward to getting started with the team, meeting the boys in training, and getting out on the pitch playing games again.

“Having won League One last year, the ambition of the club is there for everyone to see. They have big aspirations to become a full-time club, and they want to continue to push up the leagues.

“I spoke to the manager, and he made it clear they don’t want to just stay in the Championship, they want to keep pushing on and hopefully fight for promotion.

“The ambition the club shows is what pulled me here; I want to be a part of it.

“When I was at Queen’s Park, it was always a tough game against Cove, especially at Balmoral Stadium.

“It was probably the toughest place to come. I wanted to join a club that plays good football, and after being on the opposing side to that last year, it definitely motivated me to come here.”

Cove manager Jim McIntyre during the Championship opener against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.

McIntyre was delighted to bolster his squad.

He said: “Luis is a left-sided player who is also excellent coming in off the right. He’s very direct, he can go by a man, and he gives us natural width.

“I like how he holds his position; he stretches the opposition and makes the pitch wide, and he definitely offers us something we’ve been looking for.”

Longstaff will wear number 17 for Cove and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Greenock to take on Morton.

