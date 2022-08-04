Cove Rangers sign former Liverpool midfielder Luis Longstaff on one-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have signed former Liverpool midfielder Luis Longstaff on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old made one appearance for the Anfield side in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa in December 2019.

Longstaff, who is manager Jim McIntyre’s third signing of the transfer window, spent last season on loan at Queen’s Park where he scored four goals in 31 games.

Longstaff said: “It feels great to be here – I’m pleased to have got it over the line. Now I’m looking forward to getting started with the team, meeting the boys in training, and getting out on the pitch playing games again.

“Having won League One last year, the ambition of the club is there for everyone to see. They have big aspirations to become a full-time club, and they want to continue to push up the leagues.

“I spoke to the manager, and he made it clear they don’t want to just stay in the Championship, they want to keep pushing on and hopefully fight for promotion.

“The ambition the club shows is what pulled me here; I want to be a part of it.

“When I was at Queen’s Park, it was always a tough game against Cove, especially at Balmoral Stadium.

“It was probably the toughest place to come. I wanted to join a club that plays good football, and after being on the opposing side to that last year, it definitely motivated me to come here.”

McIntyre was delighted to bolster his squad.

He said: “Luis is a left-sided player who is also excellent coming in off the right. He’s very direct, he can go by a man, and he gives us natural width.

“I like how he holds his position; he stretches the opposition and makes the pitch wide, and he definitely offers us something we’ve been looking for.”

Longstaff will wear number 17 for Cove and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Greenock to take on Morton.