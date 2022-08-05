Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross on maintaining momentum against Morton and his high hopes for Evan Towler

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Scott Ross is eager to make it two wins out of two when Cove Rangers visit Greenock to face Morton this weekend.

Jim McIntyre’s men jumped to the top of the Championship on the opening day after a 2-0 win against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.

A potentially tougher test awaits when they make the long trip to Cappielow to take on Dougie Imrie’s side who drew 1-1 at Hamilton Accies on the opening weekend.

Ross said: “It was the perfect start.

“Two goals from Mitch Megginson got him off the mark and we kept a clean sheet.

“We couldn’t ask for anymore as it was a tough game in tough conditions with the heat.

“We dug in when we had to, rode our luck at times and managed to take our chances.

“You don’t want to start a new season or a new league with a winless run.

“To get the first three points on the board on the opening day is very promising.

“It gives us confidence that we have something to build on.”

But Ross, who joined Cove from Peterhead in 2017, expects his side will have to display their defensive resilience again this afternoon.

He said: “It will be a totally different challenge.

“I haven’t seen much of them recently, given we haven’t been in the same league.

“I imagine it will be a bit of a battle.

“When we played down there before the pitch was on a bit of a hill so you had a lot of chances one half and then were defending deep in your box in the other half.

“It will be an interesting game but one we are looking forward to.”

Ross, meanwhile, has been hugely impressed by the way on-loan Aberdeen defender Evan Towler has slotted in to the Cove back four at left back alongside Mark Reynolds, Ross and Shay Logan.

The 31-year-old, a former youth player at Aberdeen, said: “Hopefully Evan is benefiting from playing alongside the three old men as we are all quite vocal.

“I thought Evan was brilliant on Saturday and seems to be going from strength to strength.

“I think this experience is only going to benefit him as a young player as he tries to get into the Aberdeen first team.

“I think in time there is a very good chance he will do that.

“For a 17-year-old guy to come into the Championship and put in a performance like that is fantastic.”

Ross has been encouraged by the progress made by Cove under new boss Jim McIntyre, who was appointed as Paul Hartley’s successor in June.

He said: “It has been quite smooth.

“We are learning what the manager wants and he is learning more about the players he has here.

“So far it has been a perfect match and one that can only be good for Cove.”