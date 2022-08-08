Shay Logan says Cove Rangers losing game they ‘bossed’ at Morton is Championship ‘learning curve’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Shay Logan believes Cove Rangers must learn from their mistakes after being masters of their own downfall in a 1-0 defeat at Morton.

Logan’s short header was punished by Jai Quitongo, who spun before lashing the ball beyond Kyle Gourlay with 13 minutes of the game remaining.

The former Aberdeen man acknowledged his mistake in the aftermath, but reckons that the Balmoral side were worthy of a better result.

“It’s a comedy of errors to be fair – my header and a few people haven’t reacted in disbelief,” said Logan.

“Normally goals are conceded by mistakes somewhere along the line and today there was a mistake by myself and one of the defenders.

“It’s a learning curve, we absolutely bossed the game from start to finish, but we gave them that bit of a glimpse.

“That can happen when you play higher up – sometimes you don’t get punished in the lower leagues, but the further you go up it can be horrible.

“The boys can be proud of their performance. We got beat, but anyone who watched that game – it was one way traffic from start to finish.”

‘Championship is going to be tight – no team will run away with it’

Jim McIntyre’s side got their maiden Championship campaign off to a winning start when they defeated Raith at home on the opening day, but they came unstuck in a scrappy encounter at Cappielow.

Only two weeks into the season, the league table looks like it is set to be tighter than ever, and Logan reckons his teammates are more than up for the challenge.

Last season’s League One champions dominated the first half, but lacked the same intensity in the second 45.

“The Championship is always going to be tight; I don’t think there’s a team that is going to run away with it, added Logan.

“We have to dust ourselves down, learn from our mistakes and be clinical when we get in that area.

“I think we’ll play worse than that and pick up points, that’s just what happens in football – it’s a weird game, people who were watching the game would have thought we had been a Championship team for a long time.

“I’m not going to go away too disappointed, other than that I thought I had a great game, stuff happens and we move on – the team that comes out with the three points doesn’t always deserve to win, it’s just how it is.”