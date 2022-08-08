Shay Logan says Cove Rangers losing game they ‘bossed’ at Morton is Championship ‘learning curve’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Shay Logan says Cove Rangers losing game they ‘bossed’ at Morton is Championship ‘learning curve’

By Reporter
August 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:34 am
Footballer Shay Logan
Shay Logan.

Defender Shay Logan believes Cove Rangers must learn from their mistakes after being masters of their own downfall in a 1-0 defeat at Morton.

Logan’s short header was punished by Jai Quitongo, who spun before lashing the ball beyond Kyle Gourlay with 13 minutes of the game remaining.

The former Aberdeen man acknowledged his mistake in the aftermath, but reckons that the Balmoral side were worthy of a better result.

“It’s a comedy of errors to be fair – my header and a few people haven’t reacted in disbelief,” said Logan.

“Normally goals are conceded by mistakes somewhere along the line and today there was a mistake by myself and one of the defenders.

“It’s a learning curve, we absolutely bossed the game from start to finish, but we gave them that bit of a glimpse.

“That can happen when you play higher up – sometimes you don’t get punished in the lower leagues, but the further you go up it can be horrible.

“The boys can be proud of their performance. We got beat, but anyone who watched that game – it was one way traffic from start to finish.”

‘Championship is going to be tight – no team will run away with it’

Jim McIntyre’s side got their maiden Championship campaign off to a winning start when they defeated Raith at home on the opening day, but they came unstuck in a scrappy encounter at Cappielow.

Only two weeks into the season, the league table looks like it is set to be tighter than ever, and Logan reckons his teammates are more than up for the challenge.

Last season’s League One champions dominated the first half, but lacked the same intensity in the second 45.

“The Championship is always going to be tight; I don’t think there’s a team that is going to run away with it, added Logan.

“We have to dust ourselves down, learn from our mistakes and be clinical when we get in that area.

“I think we’ll play worse than that and pick up points, that’s just what happens in football – it’s a weird game, people who were watching the game would have thought we had been a Championship team for a long time.

“I’m not going to go away too disappointed, other than that I thought I had a great game, stuff happens and we move on – the team that comes out with the three points doesn’t always deserve to win, it’s just how it is.”

