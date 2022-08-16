Cieran Dunne gets chance to repay his proud father with Cove Rangers switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cieran Dunne admits there is a running joke in the family about his father’s ill-timed holiday plans coinciding with his football career.

Gordon Dunne missed his son’s debut for Falkirk as a teenager as it came as a surprise, while he was out of the country.

When the 22-year-old, who completed a move to Cove Rangers last week, got his international clearance through late on Friday night and was then pitched into Saturday’s game against Caley Thistle, Gordon was again away on holiday.

But, with Ayr United coming to the Balmoral Stadium at the weekend, Dunne senior will finally be able to catch a game in the flesh.

“When I made my debut at Falkirk at 17, he was on holiday with my mum,” said Dunne. “Funnily enough, with my debut at Cove, he’s away on holiday again.

“He’s looking forward to the game against Ayr as he’s not seen me play since last season. He’s probably looking forward to it more than I am and that’s saying something. He gets back Friday night, just in time.

“My career is purely because of my dad. He knows when to give me the tough love and he knows when to give me plaudits. The biggest thing for me is when I have a good game, seeing how it makes him feel.

“He’s my biggest supporter and my biggest critic at the same time. I love him to pieces and my football career is down to him driving me round the country at a young age.

“I’ve not got the words to thank him enough.

“I’ll repay the manager for his faith in me, but also my dad throughout my career – by making him happy.”

Gordon hails from Navan, County Meath, in Ireland and Dunne represented his father’s nation of birth at youth level earlier in his career.

“I’ve represented Ireland at under-18s and under-19s and I remember seeing my dad had a little tear in his eye,” he added. “He was with my grandad at the game and that was probably his proudest moment, knowing I’d picked Ireland for my youth games.”

Dunne had spent three years with Sunderland, prior to his release this summer. He had made the breakthrough with the Bairns and caught the eye, but first-team football was scarce on the ground during his time on Wearside.

He got to experience some of the game’s highs – being at Wembley Stadium in May for Sunderland’s play-off final success – and credits Black Cats boss Alex Neil with giving him motivation to kick on in his career elsewhere.

“We had a great discussion,” said Dunne. “We had a meeting in May after we went up and he said: ‘go make a career for yourself’.

“I’d had interest from other places. I was in at Doncaster for three weeks and it didn’t work, then I had interest from up the road as well.

“The best place for me to go and get games under my belt was at Cove, under a top manager. It’s a really good fit for me and my dad’s buzzing I’ve come back up the road as well, as he gets to come see me every week.

“Wembley was a brilliant experience. What a way to finish – that day will live with me forever.

“I’ve had experiences and played with players I could only dream of. Aiden McGeady gave me advice over the last season, just little things.

“I had to go and move away at 18, just to mature and get out in the big world. I didn’t have the security of home and, while it made me a better player going down the road, it made me a better person.

“It’s time to come home and get games under my belt and as Alex Neil said, kick-start my career.”

As with any footballer who has seen their career stall elsewhere, minutes on the field become the most important thing. Dunne is no different.

He was pitched in at wing-back against Inverness at the weekend, a role he is happy enough to play, but sees his best position further forward.

“I’m selfless in that I’ll do any job that’s required for the team,” said Dunne. “But I see myself higher up the park.

“I’ve played pretty much every position throughout my career, apart from right-back.

“But I’d say left-wing is probably my best position, to use my pace and directness.”