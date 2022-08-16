St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers

By Paul Third
August 16, 2022, 7:24 pm
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre has backed Charlie Gilmour to bring energy to the midfield after the St Johnstone playmaker became Cove’s fifth signing of the summer.

The 23 year-old former Arsenal and Norwich City player has joined Cove on a season-long loan from Premiership side St Johnstone.

McIntyre is delighted to have Gilmour, who has had spells on loan with Dutch side Telstar and Alloa, on board.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

McIntyre told the Cove website: “He brings an energy which I think we need in the middle of the park, he’s mobile, gets around the pitch well, and gives me different options.

“Having been schooled at Arsenal, and had an impressive spell in Dutch football, he can certainly play, and he can get up and down all day long.

“I got good reports on Charlie from guys who have worked with him, and I know he caught the eye playing against us for Alloa last season.

“He’ll be a really strong addition to the squad.”

Gilmour hoping for regular game time at Cove

Gilmour is relishing his new challenge with the Championship newcomers and hopes to become a regular feature at Balmoral Stadium this season.

He said: “I can’t wait to get started. I know this is a good club, they’re really ambitious, and I want to be a part of that.

“I’m the type of midfielder who likes to get on the ball, I like to get stuck in, and I hope I can impact the team as much as possible.

“I didn’t get much game time in the second half of last season, so I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the park again, getting that matchday feeling.”

Gilmour, who has been allocated the number 14 jersey, joins Gerry McDonagh, Evan Towler, Luis Longstaff and Cieran Dunne in making the move to Cove this summer.

