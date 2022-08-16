St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre has backed Charlie Gilmour to bring energy to the midfield after the St Johnstone playmaker became Cove’s fifth signing of the summer.

The 23 year-old former Arsenal and Norwich City player has joined Cove on a season-long loan from Premiership side St Johnstone.

McIntyre is delighted to have Gilmour, who has had spells on loan with Dutch side Telstar and Alloa, on board.

McIntyre told the Cove website: “He brings an energy which I think we need in the middle of the park, he’s mobile, gets around the pitch well, and gives me different options.

“Having been schooled at Arsenal, and had an impressive spell in Dutch football, he can certainly play, and he can get up and down all day long.

“I got good reports on Charlie from guys who have worked with him, and I know he caught the eye playing against us for Alloa last season.

“He’ll be a really strong addition to the squad.”

Gilmour hoping for regular game time at Cove

Gilmour is relishing his new challenge with the Championship newcomers and hopes to become a regular feature at Balmoral Stadium this season.

He said: “I can’t wait to get started. I know this is a good club, they’re really ambitious, and I want to be a part of that.

“I’m the type of midfielder who likes to get on the ball, I like to get stuck in, and I hope I can impact the team as much as possible.

“I didn’t get much game time in the second half of last season, so I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the park again, getting that matchday feeling.”

Gilmour, who has been allocated the number 14 jersey, joins Gerry McDonagh, Evan Towler, Luis Longstaff and Cieran Dunne in making the move to Cove this summer.