Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats

By Jamie Durent
August 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 8:10 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Photos by Wullie Marr

Connor Scully reckons Cove Rangers have got into bad habits early in the season after their sluggish start in the Championship.

Cove have won just one of their first four games and were well-beaten against Ayr United at the weekend.

The Cove team of last season, which was tight at the back and assured on the ball, was nowhere to be seen at the Balmoral Stadium.

Scully questioned why Cove seem to be going more direct than they usually would, and that players cannot be feeling sorry for themselves.

“We can’t get into bad habits,” said Scully. “I think we’ve got into a couple of them. We’re only four games in, but we need to change it now. We can’t keep feeling sorry for ourselves after a game.

“We need to be brave and get on the ball, do the things we’re good at. Everyone knows we’re good at that. We’re just yet to do it this season.

“The Raith game is probably the only one where we’ve performed. The other two games we haven’t been near it.

Cove’s Connor Scully battles for the ball with Ayr United’s Jordan Houston. Photo by Dave Cowe

“I don’t know why we’ve got into this habit of going long. It’s not what we do.

“Ayr are a good team, take nothing away from them, but we never laid a finger on them.

“It has to be better all over the park, including myself. Everyone has to be better.

“You’re only as good as you’re next game, so we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

Cove’s run of form has seen them drop to ninth in the table, propped up only by Arbroath at the bottom.

They head on the road on Saturday to face Queen’s Park, who have taken seven points from their opening four games.

“The next game is so important,” added Scully. “We’re now travelling away after a couple of defeats.

“Hopefully we get a couple of guys back, but it looks like we’re going to have a couple of injuries now.

“We need to stand up, win headers and tackles, pass the ball, do the things we’re good at.”

Cove Rangers' Mark Reynolds goes off injured during the game against Ayr United. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers’ Mark Reynolds goes off injured during the game against Ayr United. Photo by Dave Cowe

Scully echoed his manager’s thoughts regarding the Ayr performance, labelling it “terrible” as Cove escaped with only a 2-1 defeat.

“We didn’t get started, the whole 90 minutes,” said Scully. “I don’t think we had a spell in the game.

“We were terrible all over, not winning headers, second balls, not passing the ball. It’s not us, not at home – that’s for sure.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a performance like that.

“It’s gone now, we can’t do anything about it.

“It’s a terrible performance from everyone of us and not acceptable at all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers' Mark Reynolds goes off injured during the game against Ayr United. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers need to get up to speed in the Championship, says Mark Reynolds
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
'That performance will always take you to the bottom of the league' - Cove…
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Jim McIntyre keen for signings to use Cove Rangers as stepping stone to further…
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
Charlie Gilmour keen to forge own path with Cove Rangers after joining on loan…
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Cieran Dunne made his debut for Cove Rangers on Saturday
Cieran Dunne gets chance to repay his proud father with Cove Rangers switch
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson, right
Jamie Masson reckons Cove Rangers were punished by Caley Thistle in 4-1 Highland reverse
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers could not live with Caley Thistle's pace, says manager Jim McIntyre as…
Austin Samuels wheels away after scoring his first goal for Caley Thistle
Austin Samuels double helps Caley Thistle see off Cove Rangers 4-1

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0