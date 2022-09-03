Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looks for fitness boost ahead of Hamilton visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim McIntyre is hoping for a fitness boost as Cove Rangers prepare to welcome Hamilton to the Balmoral Stadium.

Both Mitch Megginson and Evan Towler have made returns to training during the week, while defender Scott Ross will be a game-time decision.

Megginson sat out the defeat to Queen’s Park last weekend with a hamstring problem but while Towler has spent the last two weeks sidelined by illness.

Ross went off injured in the same game as Megginson and fellow defender Mark Reynolds but the nature of his injury means it is awkward to put a timescale on.

They will be without striker Gerry McDonagh however, who broke his wrist in the game at Ochilview last weekend.

“We got two or three bodies back on Tuesday night so it’s a case of seeing how they are,” said McIntyre. “Evan has a made a dramatic recovery, which is great news.

“He did a full session with Aberdeen on Tuesday and then a bit on Wednesday. If there’s no after-effects from training with us on Thursday night then we’ll add him to the squad, which is brilliant.

“Scott is still feeling really uncomfortable and we’re just going to have to wait and see how it is. It hurts every time he plants his foot so it’s a really awkward injury.

“Blair Yule had an injection in his ankle last Monday, which we’re hoping will really speed things up. We’re just going to be guided by how he feels.

“Unfortunately Gerry broke his wrist last weekend so he’ll be missing for the next few weeks. That puts us under pressure in the striking department.”

Cove’s search for a win continues as they look to move away from the foot of the Championship

Although they were beaten against Queen’s Park, there were signs of improvement for McIntyre and he is hoping for more of the same against Accies.

“Last week was a big improvement from the week before and hopefully we can take confidence from that into Saturday,” he added.

“We go level with them if we win the game. Although Hamilton have had a good start with losing just one game, they’ve drawn three so if we win on Saturday, we’ll be on six points each.”