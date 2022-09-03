Leighton McIntosh goal grabs Cove Rangers a point against Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton McIntosh found the net late on to earn Cove Rangers a 2-2 draw at home to Hamilton Accies.

Jean Pierre Tiehi put Hamilton in front in the first half and Jamie Masson equalised with a long-range strike.

Daniel O’Reilly quickly restored Accies’ lead but McIntosh came off the bench for the second week running to find the net.

The result keeps Cove ninth in the Championship, ahead of the visit of Dundee next Friday.

Cove made three changes from the 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park, with Luis Longstaff, Gerry McDonagh and Morgyn Neill dropping out for Robbie Leitch, Mitch Megginson and Scott Ross.

This was the first meeting between the two sides and Hamilton started the brighter, with Lewis Smith twice going close. His first came after a penalty appeal against Ross was turned down and his second required a smart save from Kyle Gourlay, after Smith was allowed to weave through the Cove defence.

Cove’s first proper sight of goal came after 20 minutes, with Charlie Gilmour stealing possession back and feeding Megginson, who played Fraser Fyvie in but his shot went over.

Both sides were guilty of ceding possession too easily in cheap areas and struggled to build momentum. Cove were perhaps fortunate not to have conceded a penalty on 35 minutes with Ross appearing to bring down Dario Zanatta. Again, referee Alan Newlands was not interested.

But the visitors did go ahead on 41 minutes when Steve Lawson’s free-kick from the right was turned in by Tiehi at the back post.

They were very close to making it two before the break in an almighty scramble, after Daniel O’Reilly’s shot was saved by Gourlay’s feet and in the chaotic follow-up, Shay Logan turned the ball against his own post.

Gourlay kept Andrew Winter out at the start of the second half before an inspired change helped bring Cove level.

Masson had been on the field for 30 seconds when he collected the ball from a throw-in, cleared the ball from his feet and found the top-corner spectacularly.

The lead was short-lived, however, with the ever-influential Smith standing the ball up to the back post and an unmarked O’Reilly planting a header past Gourlay.

Cove felt they had a strong penalty claim of their own with 10 minutes to go, after Iain Vigurs struck a loose ball goalwards and it appeared to be blocked by the arm of O’Reilly.

Fyvie then rattled the crossbar with a free-kick as the hosts strived to find a leveller.

It came with six minutes to go as Vigurs’ free-kick was flicked on by Megginson and McIntosh powered home from close range.

COVE RANGERS (4-3-3) – Gourlay 7; Logan 6, Ross 6, Reynolds 5, Scully 6, Fyvie 6, Gilmour 6, Vigurs 5, Leitch 6 (McIntosh 74), Megginson 6, Dunne 5 (Masson 56). Subs not used – McKenzie, Towler, Neill, Longstaff, Thomas.

HAMILTON ACCIES (4-4-2) – Fulton 6; Doyle 6, Easton 6, O’Reilly 7, Shiels 6, L Smith 8, Lawson 7, Martin 6, Zanatta 6 (One 63), Winter 6, Tiehi 6 (Ngandu 82). Subs not used – J Smith, Brown, Owens, McGinn, Newbury.

Referee – Alan Newlands 6.

Attendance – 661

Player of the match – Lewis Smith.