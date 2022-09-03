Leighton McIntosh goal grabs Cove Rangers a point against Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Leighton McIntosh goal grabs Cove Rangers a point against Hamilton Accies

By Jamie Durent
September 3, 2022, 4:55 pm
Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh. Photo by Wullie Marr

Leighton McIntosh found the net late on to earn Cove Rangers a 2-2 draw at home to Hamilton Accies.

Jean Pierre Tiehi put Hamilton in front in the first half and Jamie Masson equalised with a long-range strike.

Daniel O’Reilly quickly restored Accies’ lead but McIntosh came off the bench for the second week running to find the net.

The result keeps Cove ninth in the Championship, ahead of the visit of Dundee next Friday.

Cove made three changes from the 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park, with Luis Longstaff, Gerry McDonagh and Morgyn Neill dropping out for Robbie Leitch, Mitch Megginson and Scott Ross.

This was the first meeting between the two sides and Hamilton started the brighter, with Lewis Smith twice going close. His first came after a penalty appeal against Ross was turned down and his second required a smart save from Kyle Gourlay, after Smith was allowed to weave through the Cove defence.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie in possession.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie in possession. Photo by Chris Sumner

Cove’s first proper sight of goal came after 20 minutes, with Charlie Gilmour stealing possession back and feeding Megginson, who played Fraser Fyvie in but his shot went over.

Both sides were guilty of ceding possession too easily in cheap areas and struggled to build momentum. Cove were perhaps fortunate not to have conceded a penalty on 35 minutes with Ross appearing to bring down Dario Zanatta. Again, referee Alan Newlands was not interested.

But the visitors did go ahead on 41 minutes when Steve Lawson’s free-kick from the right was turned in by Tiehi at the back post.

They were very close to making it two before the break in an almighty scramble, after Daniel O’Reilly’s shot was saved by Gourlay’s feet and in the chaotic follow-up, Shay Logan turned the ball against his own post.

Gourlay kept Andrew Winter out at the start of the second half before an inspired change helped bring Cove level.

Masson had been on the field for 30 seconds when he collected the ball from a throw-in, cleared the ball from his feet and found the top-corner spectacularly.

Robbie Leitch holds off Hamilton defender Daniel O'Reilly. Cove Rangers v Hamilton Accies, Balmoral Stadium, September 3 2022.
Robbie Leitch holds off Hamilton defender Daniel O’Reilly. Photo by Chris Sumner

The lead was short-lived, however, with the ever-influential Smith standing the ball up to the back post and an unmarked O’Reilly planting a header past Gourlay.

Cove felt they had a strong penalty claim of their own with 10 minutes to go, after Iain Vigurs struck a loose ball goalwards and it appeared to be blocked by the arm of O’Reilly.

Fyvie then rattled the crossbar with a free-kick as the hosts strived to find a leveller.

It came with six minutes to go as Vigurs’ free-kick was flicked on by Megginson and McIntosh powered home from close range.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson is beaten to the ball by Daniel O'Reilly. Photo by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson is beaten to the ball by Daniel O’Reilly. Photo by Chris Sumner

COVE RANGERS (4-3-3) – Gourlay 7; Logan 6, Ross 6, Reynolds 5, Scully 6, Fyvie 6, Gilmour 6, Vigurs 5, Leitch 6 (McIntosh 74), Megginson 6, Dunne 5 (Masson 56). Subs not used – McKenzie, Towler, Neill, Longstaff, Thomas.

HAMILTON ACCIES (4-4-2) – Fulton 6; Doyle 6, Easton 6, O’Reilly 7, Shiels 6, L Smith 8, Lawson 7, Martin 6, Zanatta 6 (One 63), Winter 6, Tiehi 6 (Ngandu 82). Subs not used – J Smith, Brown, Owens, McGinn, Newbury.

Referee – Alan Newlands 6.

Attendance – 661

Player of the match – Lewis Smith.

Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the Championship opener against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.
Ross Draper, pictured in action for Cove Rangers, will remain with Elgin City for the rest of the season
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay. Photo by Wullie Marr
Morgyn Neill heads over for Cove Rangers
CR0029393 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2020 quarter-final. Buckie Thistle (G/w) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Josh Peters celebrates his Goial
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
