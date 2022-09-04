Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes’ role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim McIntyre praised the role his substitutes played in earning Cove Rangers a 2-2 draw against Hamilton Accies.

Cove had Jamie Masson and Leighton McIntosh to thank for grabbing a point against Accies, as the hosts twice came from behind to take something from the game.

Hamilton had led twice through Jean Pierre Tiehi and Daniel O’Reilly before Cove fought back to level the game.

The draw keeps them in ninth place in the Championship but the impact of McIntyre’s replacements gives them something to build on.

“Leighton is really unfortunate that he didn’t start the game because he made an impact when he came on last week as well,” said McIntyre. “It’s maybe a bit harsh on him but that’s the team I chose to go with.

“He’s not went in a huff – he’s went on, tried his best and got another really good goal.

“Jamie’s goal is fit to win any game or get any team back in the game. It’s just a wonderful finish. It’s something we see him do in training week in, week out and he needs to get himself into those positions more often.

“Because he’s so comfortable on the ball he wants to go to it all the time. Sometimes that takes you away from the danger area.

“They can both be pleased with their contributions.”

Lewis Smith was a threat early on for Accies and went close twice, hitting one effort wide and then forcing Kyle Gourlay into a smart stop.

They wanted a penalty on 35 minutes for a Scott Ross challenge on Dario Zanatta, which was waved away, before Tiehi put them in front when he finished from Steve Lawson’s free-kick.

It could have been two before the break as O’Reilly’s shot was saved by Gourlay before Shay Logan cleared the ball against his own post.

Masson was on the field for 30 seconds before making his impact, clearing the ball from his feet and finding the top corner with a spectacular strike from 25 yards.

Accies responded immediately through O’Reilly, who ghosted in unmarked at the back post to head in Smith’s cross.

Cove had a strong case for a penalty waved away by referee Alan Newlands for handball, when Iain Vigurs’ strike appeared to be blocked by O’Reilly’s arm, before Cove’s late fightback.

Vigurs’ free-kick from the left was flicked on by Mitch Megginson and McIntosh powered a header home to level.

“I thought a point was the least we deserved,” said McIntyre. “I thought we were the better side in the first half and the way it’s been going for us just now, when we make a mistake we get punished.

“The boys had to show character and they showed it in abundance. I’m pleased for them to stop the rot and it’s something to build on.

“There’s one game in the last three we’ve deserved to be beaten. The other two were sore because we’ve done a lot of things right in the game but ultimately in both boxes we’ve not been good enough.

“It’s easy to feel sorry for yourself when things aren’t going your way and think ‘here we go again’. But they kept at it and I’m pleased for them to get something out of the game.”