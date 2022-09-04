Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes’ role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes’ role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies

By Jamie Durent
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Jim McIntyre praised the role his substitutes played in earning Cove Rangers a 2-2 draw against Hamilton Accies.

Cove had Jamie Masson and Leighton McIntosh to thank for grabbing a point against Accies, as the hosts twice came from behind to take something from the game.

Hamilton had led twice through Jean Pierre Tiehi and Daniel O’Reilly before Cove fought back to level the game.

The draw keeps them in ninth place in the Championship but the impact of McIntyre’s replacements gives them something to build on.

“Leighton is really unfortunate that he didn’t start the game because he made an impact when he came on last week as well,” said McIntyre. “It’s maybe a bit harsh on him but that’s the team I chose to go with.

Leighton McIntosh celebrates equalising for Cove Rangers
“He’s not went in a huff – he’s went on, tried his best and got another really good goal.

“Jamie’s goal is fit to win any game or get any team back in the game. It’s just a wonderful finish. It’s something we see him do in training week in, week out and he needs to get himself into those positions more often.

“Because he’s so comfortable on the ball he wants to go to it all the time. Sometimes that takes you away from the danger area.

“They can both be pleased with their contributions.”

Jamie Masson pulled Cove Rangers level the first time with a long-range strike
Lewis Smith was a threat early on for Accies and went close twice, hitting one effort wide and then forcing Kyle Gourlay into a smart stop.

They wanted a penalty on 35 minutes for a Scott Ross challenge on Dario Zanatta, which was waved away, before Tiehi put them in front when he finished from Steve Lawson’s free-kick.

It could have been two before the break as O’Reilly’s shot was saved by Gourlay before Shay Logan cleared the ball against his own post.

Masson was on the field for 30 seconds before making his impact, clearing the ball from his feet and finding the top corner with a spectacular strike from 25 yards.

Accies responded immediately through O’Reilly, who ghosted in unmarked at the back post to head in Smith’s cross.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson is beaten to the ball by Daniel O'Reilly. Photo by Chris Sumner
Cove had a strong case for a penalty waved away by referee Alan Newlands for handball, when Iain Vigurs’ strike appeared to be blocked by O’Reilly’s arm, before Cove’s late fightback.

Vigurs’ free-kick from the left was flicked on by Mitch Megginson and McIntosh powered a header home to level.

“I thought a point was the least we deserved,” said McIntyre. “I thought we were the better side in the first half and the way it’s been going for us just now, when we make a mistake we get punished.

“The boys had to show character and they showed it in abundance. I’m pleased for them to stop the rot and it’s something to build on.

“There’s one game in the last three we’ve deserved to be beaten. The other two were sore because we’ve done a lot of things right in the game but ultimately in both boxes we’ve not been good enough.

“It’s easy to feel sorry for yourself when things aren’t going your way and think ‘here we go again’. But they kept at it and I’m pleased for them to get something out of the game.”

