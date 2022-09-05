Leighton McIntosh pushes case for Cove Rangers starting berth after match-saving goal against Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leighton McIntosh pushes case for Cove Rangers starting berth after match-saving goal against Hamilton

By Jamie Durent
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 7:45 am
Leighton McIntosh celebrates equalising for Cove Rangers
Leighton McIntosh celebrates equalising for Cove Rangers.

Leighton McIntosh wants to be starting more games after his late goal earned Cove Rangers a point against Hamilton Accies.

In consecutive weeks McIntosh has come off the bench and found the net and while it was in vain at Queen’s Park, his header earned Cove a 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies.

McIntosh, now in his third season with the club, feels he is doing all he can to push his case for a place in Jim McIntyre’s starting 11.

“I’m not pleased that I’m not playing first and foremost but whatever role you have to do in the team, you have to be professional and do it,” said McIntosh.

Mitch Megginson celebrates Leighton McIntosh's (centre) equaliser
Mitch Megginson celebrates Leighton McIntosh’s (centre) equaliser

“I’m delighted with the goals but I just want more minutes. When it’s games like this and you’re pushing for a goal so much, in my head I’m just thinking about putting myself in a goalscoring position.

“Wherever I get put on the pitch – I’ve played a lot in wide areas or through the middle – my first thought is always ‘can I get into the box?’ or ‘can I score a goal?’

“I’m happy to chip in with a goal but I want to be providing more goals for the team and playing more.”

Cove deserved point

McIntosh felt a point was the least Cove deserved from the game, which ended their run of four straight defeats.

“In this league, we’ve seen that with a bit of quality you can be one or two-nil down,” said McIntosh. “But it was a good reaction from the boys in the second and unfortunate we couldn’t go on for longer, as I felt with five more minutes we could have nicked the winner.

“A point is better with nothing but the way the game played out, that’ll almost feel like as well because I felt we controlled it.

“In the Championship you’re going to have players who can punish you and I think we’re seeing that a lot now.”

