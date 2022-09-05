Leighton McIntosh pushes case for Cove Rangers starting berth after match-saving goal against Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton McIntosh wants to be starting more games after his late goal earned Cove Rangers a point against Hamilton Accies.

In consecutive weeks McIntosh has come off the bench and found the net and while it was in vain at Queen’s Park, his header earned Cove a 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies.

McIntosh, now in his third season with the club, feels he is doing all he can to push his case for a place in Jim McIntyre’s starting 11.

“I’m not pleased that I’m not playing first and foremost but whatever role you have to do in the team, you have to be professional and do it,” said McIntosh.

“I’m delighted with the goals but I just want more minutes. When it’s games like this and you’re pushing for a goal so much, in my head I’m just thinking about putting myself in a goalscoring position.

“Wherever I get put on the pitch – I’ve played a lot in wide areas or through the middle – my first thought is always ‘can I get into the box?’ or ‘can I score a goal?’

“I’m happy to chip in with a goal but I want to be providing more goals for the team and playing more.”

Cove deserved point

McIntosh felt a point was the least Cove deserved from the game, which ended their run of four straight defeats.

“In this league, we’ve seen that with a bit of quality you can be one or two-nil down,” said McIntosh. “But it was a good reaction from the boys in the second and unfortunate we couldn’t go on for longer, as I felt with five more minutes we could have nicked the winner.

“A point is better with nothing but the way the game played out, that’ll almost feel like as well because I felt we controlled it.

“In the Championship you’re going to have players who can punish you and I think we’re seeing that a lot now.”