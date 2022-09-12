Cove Rangers secure loan capture of top young Hibs defender Kyle McClelland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers secure loan capture of top young Hibs defender Kyle McClelland

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 12, 2022, 8:38 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 9:59 pm
Cove's Mitch Megginson and Kyle McClelland, when the latter was on loan at Falkirk last season.
Cove's Mitch Megginson and Kyle McClelland, when the latter was on loan at Falkirk last season.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre hailed the loan capture of highly-rated Hibernian defender Kyle McClelland.

The Northern Ireland under-21 internationalist made the move from Rangers to the Edinburgh club this summer having built up experience for the Light Blues’ under-18 and B teams, and featured in the UEFA Youth League.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Hibs in a 5-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Clyde in July, as well as making appearances in their ties against Falkirk and Bonnyrigg Rose.

McClelland, whose Premiership bow for the Hibees came in their 2-1 loss at Livingston last month, was on loan at League 1 side Falkirk at the end of last term, where he played against Cove in a 2-2 draw.

He also played for Rangers B when Cove beat them 5-1 in the SPFL Trust Trophy in November 2021.

Player can build on his experience

McIntyre reckons McClelland, who has signed with the Championship club for this season, is ideal fit in terms of what he was looking to add to his squad.

He said: “Kyle’s young, he’s hungry; he’s exactly the type of player I have been looking to get on board.

“He could have stayed at Rangers, but he took the decision to leave because he wanted to play more football.

“He’s had a taste of it with Hibs, and now he sees Cove as a chance to build on that.”

McClelland will learn from senior players

McIntyre is sure he’ll learn quickly from the senior players already doing the business at Cove.

Kyle McClelland, right, closes down Cove’s Mitch Megginson when on loan last season with Falkirk.

He added: “He’s quick, a very good passer, he’s happy to get in tight against opposing attackers, he’s good on the ball and in the air.

“As much as anything, Kyle gives us really good options and increases competition for places, which every manager wants.

“Like the other young players I have signed, he will have the chance to learn from the excellent professionals we have here, experienced guys like Mitch Megginson, Fraser Fyvie, Iain Vigurs and especially, given the position he plays, Mark Reynolds.

“It’s a move that should be of great benefit to Kyle, and to the club, and I look forward to working with him.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson. Photo by Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers need to help Mitch Megginson hit scoring trail, says manager Jim McIntyre
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Sports grounds across Scotland are silent following the death of the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay. Photo by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers stopper Kyle Gourlay aims to get one over on old club Dundee
0
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne
'He wants to go where there's an opportunity to play football': Cove Rangers boss…
Max Johnston in action for Queen of the South. Picture by Jeff Holmes, Shutterstock.
Cove Rangers sign Motherwell defender Max Johnston
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against Caley Thistle
Cove Rangers: Scott Ross pleased to overcome injury scare
Leighton McIntosh celebrates equalising for Cove Rangers
Leighton McIntosh pushes case for Cove Rangers starting berth after match-saving goal against Hamilton

More from Press and Journal

The incident occurred on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Five-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Aberdeen
0
(Left to right) King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance
Primark is one of many shops that has confirmed it will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral
Fire crews attended a car on fire. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Fire crews called to lorry crash near Barcaldine
0
Clach's Grant Street Park, where Ross County midfielder Andrew Macleod will play after agreeing a loan switch to the Highland League club.
Ross County midfield starlet Andrew Macleod makes loan move to Clachnacuddin
0
Rupert Soames is preparing to retire from the Serco hotseat.
West Highland laird to 'outsource' himself and sever ties with Serco