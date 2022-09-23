Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers games against Greenock Morton and Queen’s Park rescheduled after being selected for TV broadcast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers’ Championship fixtures have been selected for broadcast by the BBC – meaning the games will be moved to Friday evenings.

Inverness will now travel to Greenock Morton on Friday October 28 rather than the Saturday, while Cove Rangers will host Queen’s Park on Friday November 4.

Cove had been due to play Dundee in front of the television cameras earlier this month, but that game was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This weekend the Caley Jags face Brechin City in the Challenge Cup, while Cove host Raith Rovers in the same competition.