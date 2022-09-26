Luis Longstaff is confident Cove Rangers can hit the goal trail to return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Luis Longstaff is confident Cove Rangers can hit the goal trail to return to winning ways

By Danny Law
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:08 am
Luis Longstaff in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Luis Longstaff in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Winger Luis Longstaff believes it is only a matter of time before everything clicks for Cove Rangers.

The Aberdeen side were knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Former Liverpool youngster Longstaff impressed in his first full 90 minutes for the club but was unable to help Jim McIntyre’s side end their winless run which now stretches to seven games.

The 21-year-old said: “It is about being more clinical. Raith had one or two chances and scored a goal.

“If we have a team boxed in for 25 to 30 minutes we should be scoring at least once if not twice.

“That is not just down to the attacking players, it is from set pieces as well.

“We had a couple of chances from set-pieces and it just takes one of them to go in.

“Then we will start scoring twos, threes or fours.

“I could see that happening because it is not like we are struggling to create.

“We are creating enough chances but we have to be more clinical.

“It is disappointing because you want to go on a good cup run as well as focus on the league.

“To fall at the first hurdle is disappointing but we can take a lot of positives from the performance, especially the second half.”

Raith goalkeeper Robbie Thomson punches clear after a cross from Luis Longstaff. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Longstaff looked Cove’s most likely route to an equaliser against Ian Murray’s side and was pleased to get an opportunity to show what he can do as one of nine changes to the side that started against Partick Thistle the previous week.

He said: “When I came on against Partick Thistle I felt I made an impact.

“To get the chance to start and show what I can do was a good opportunity.

“I thought I did as well as I could.

“I’m enjoying being at the club. It is a great bunch of lads.

“We haven’t picked up as many points as we would like but the atmosphere is still great.

“That is because we know we are not miles away.

“It is just little moments that are turning games. It is only a matter of time before it goes the other way and we start picking up points and climbing up the table.”

Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at Balmoral Stadium

Next up for Cove, sitting second bottom of the Championship, is a match against Arbroath, the team below them in the table.

Both teams have taken five points from their opening seven games and Longstaff is well aware of the importance of the fixture – even at such an early stage of the campaign.

He said: “It is a massive game next week.

“We all know that as a group.

“We can take positives from the performance. Next week is going to be about getting the points on the board.

“If we can carry on doing the right things I think we have a good chance, especially with them coming up here.

“It is a big game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Gerry McDonagh in the thick of the action for Cove. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McIntyre admits Cove Rangers lacked 'killer touch' in SPFL Trust Trophy exit to…
0
Cove's Blair Yule tumbles following a challenge from Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at…
0
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre set to ring the changes for Raith Rovers cup…
0
Cove Rangers' home ground. Balmoral Stadium.
Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers games against Greenock Morton and Queen's Park rescheduled after…
Mark Reynolds (R) celebrates scoring for Cove Rangers against Partick Thistle with teammate Blair Yule.
Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule ready to make an impact after delayed start to…
0
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre happy with options on flanks after summer of recruitment
0
Cove Rangers new signing Kyle McClelland
Kyle McClelland hopes Cove Rangers switch reignites Northern Ireland ambitions
0
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds urges side to cut out cheap goals
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre sets survival goal after fightback against Partick Thistle
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Mark Reynolds brace grabs Cove Rangers a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks