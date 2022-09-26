Luis Longstaff is confident Cove Rangers can hit the goal trail to return to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winger Luis Longstaff believes it is only a matter of time before everything clicks for Cove Rangers.

The Aberdeen side were knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Former Liverpool youngster Longstaff impressed in his first full 90 minutes for the club but was unable to help Jim McIntyre’s side end their winless run which now stretches to seven games.

The 21-year-old said: “It is about being more clinical. Raith had one or two chances and scored a goal.

“If we have a team boxed in for 25 to 30 minutes we should be scoring at least once if not twice.

“That is not just down to the attacking players, it is from set pieces as well.

“We had a couple of chances from set-pieces and it just takes one of them to go in.

“Then we will start scoring twos, threes or fours.

“I could see that happening because it is not like we are struggling to create.

“We are creating enough chances but we have to be more clinical.

“It is disappointing because you want to go on a good cup run as well as focus on the league.

“To fall at the first hurdle is disappointing but we can take a lot of positives from the performance, especially the second half.”

Longstaff looked Cove’s most likely route to an equaliser against Ian Murray’s side and was pleased to get an opportunity to show what he can do as one of nine changes to the side that started against Partick Thistle the previous week.

He said: “When I came on against Partick Thistle I felt I made an impact.

“To get the chance to start and show what I can do was a good opportunity.

“I thought I did as well as I could.

“I’m enjoying being at the club. It is a great bunch of lads.

“We haven’t picked up as many points as we would like but the atmosphere is still great.

“That is because we know we are not miles away.

“It is just little moments that are turning games. It is only a matter of time before it goes the other way and we start picking up points and climbing up the table.”

Next up for Cove, sitting second bottom of the Championship, is a match against Arbroath, the team below them in the table.

Both teams have taken five points from their opening seven games and Longstaff is well aware of the importance of the fixture – even at such an early stage of the campaign.

He said: “It is a massive game next week.

“We all know that as a group.

“We can take positives from the performance. Next week is going to be about getting the points on the board.

“If we can carry on doing the right things I think we have a good chance, especially with them coming up here.

“It is a big game.”