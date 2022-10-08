Richard Gordon: Last week has shown Cove Rangers can cope at Championship level

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the space of 72 hours, Cove Rangers swept aside the frustrations of the early part of the season, and put in two outstanding performances, securing results which could have a major bearing on the campaign ahead.

I suggested last week the encounter with Arbroath would not be for the faint-hearted, but while there were occasional minor scares, in actual fact Cove ran out fairly comfortable winners thanks to a Connor Scully double.

That set them up for the midweek meeting with Dundee, and what would turn out to be one of the most memorable ninety minutes in the short history of Balmoral Stadium.

The visitors were the better team early on, and took the lead, but Jim McIntyre’s side grew into the game, and from the moment Mitch Megginson levelled, they were the better side.

Scully – one of the stalwarts of the club’s rise up through the Scottish football pyramid – was to have another sensational match, his two wonder strikes up there with the best, and most spectacular, doubles we will see this season.

Scully's first goal was stunning, but what about this for his second! 🚲😍 Shay Logan's reaction says it all! 😂#CRFC | @cscully13 pic.twitter.com/PuWSacnQJm — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) October 5, 2022

They might have added to their advantage thanks to some excellent football as Charlie Gilmour, Blair Yule and Scully took a grip on midfield, but they also defended solidly as a unit – Jack Sanders, Kyle McClelland and, after he came on for the last half hour, Scott Ross all putting their bodies on the line.

The six points gained made a huge difference to the league table, but it was the manner of the victories, and the confidence and self-belief shown by the players, which might be even more important.

There will be challenges ahead; everyone at the club knows that.

But, in those two games, the boys showed they now have a better understanding of the division, and offered up evidence they will be able to cope with it.

The first couple of months of the campaign were tough.

There was the transition from the old manager to the new, the step-up to a much more demanding league, and the difficulty Jim faced in bringing to the club the players he wanted. He could easily have made signings earlier, but he knew he needed quality if Cove were to compete in the Championship, and he played a patient game.

Anyone who has watched the side in recent weeks will see that is now paying dividends.

Of the new faces he brought in, six – Sanders, McClelland, Gilmour, Max Johnston, Luis Longstaff and Cieran Dunne – all excelled in the back-to-back wins, and he now has serious strength in depth, with the likes of Reynolds, Ross, Vigurs, Leitch and McIntosh all waiting in reserve, and Fraser Fyvie and Jamie Masson still to return to the squad from injury.

The gaffer is experienced enough to know that in football you have to enjoy the highs while you can, and not let the lows drag you down.

He will be well aware that tougher days lie ahead, but he has now got the team playing the football he wants, and the players are clearly enjoying it.

Having seen every team in the division, both Jim and his squad have a fuller understanding of the task they face.

One thing is for sure – it’s going to be quite a journey over the next seven months.

Sobering return to Europe’s top table for Scottish clubs

It was another chastening midweek for the two Glasgow clubs in the Champions League.

Rangers lost against Liverpool, while Celtic, following a decent first half, capitulated against Leipzig.

The group tables do not make for happy reading. Both are bottom, and between them can boast a single point, gained by Celtic against Shakhtar, while Rangers have yet to score, and only Plzen have conceded more goals across the competition.

After all the excitement and anticipation of having Scottish football back at the big table in European football, it has so far been a sobering return, and there is going to have to be a big improvement if this is not to be our worst showing in the Champions League.

That came in 2009/10, when Rangers picked up only two points. With two home games each to come, both clubs will make positive noises, but in reality, it is going to be extremely difficult.