Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove captain Mitch Megginson growing weary of continual slow starts

By Paul Third
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:29 am
Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson is challenged by Scott Brown of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson believes his club has to break the habit of being slow starters in the Scottish Championship.

The League One champions were punished for a poor display as they were beaten 3-0 by Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

The damage was done early in Kirkcaldy as Raith raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening half hour and striker Megginson believes the poor first half showing is symptomatic of his club’s away games this season.

He said: “Losing an early goal puts you on the back foot, especially away from home, and it’s been the story of our season so far away from home.

“We’ve been poor in the first 45 minutes and we need to change that.”

‘We weren’t at it’

Kyle Gourlay was powerless to keep out Jamie Gullan’s free kick for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group

The poor showing was all the more concerning for Megginson given his side had put together a four-game unbeaten run and arrived in Fife having won their last two home games in the last week against Arbroath and Dundee.

But they seldom threatened to continue their recent good results after losing in a one-sided encounter to Ian Murray’s side.

Megginson said: “Off the back of a good week for us and some big points the performance was the biggest disappointment for us.

“We wanted to come and give Raith a hard game but we didn’t do that. Raith played well and deserved the three points and to a man we weren’t at it.”

Penalty call was pivotal

Cove were poor but the outcome could have been different had the visitors been awarded a penalty following Liam Dick’s challenge on Megginson at 1-0.

Referee David Dickinson waved away the claim and a further appeal from Luis Longstaff before Megginson was cautioned for simulation after going to ground under a challenge for home goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

Megginson said: “The first one was definitely a penalty. Even Liam said that when I spoke to him. Luis’ was a 50-50 but I’ll take my booking for the second one.”

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds was at Stark’s Park to watch Jim McIntyre’s side ahead of Inverness’ trip to Balmoral Stadium next week.

Megginson knows it is vital his side put their disappointment at Saturday’s defeat behind them and bounce back quickly against Caley Jags.

He said: “We’ll be back at training on Tuesday. There’s going to be highs and lows in the Championship as you not going to perform well every game or win every game.

“But you have to have a level and maintain it. Saturday’s game is done and we have to train hard again on Tuesday and Thursday and be ready to go again against Caley Thistle on Saturday.”

Tags

Conversation

