Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre looks for consistency to aid Championship prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre looks for consistency to aid Championship prospects

By Jamie Durent
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

Jim McIntyre has challenged Cove Rangers to find their consistency ahead of the visit of promotion-chasing Caley Thistle.

Cove were well-beaten last Saturday in a 3-0 defeat at Raith Rovers, bringing their four-game unbeaten run to an abrupt halt.

They come up against an Inverness side who have put together an impressive run, winning their last four games which included victories over the top two Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

Caley Thistle triumphed 4-1 when the two sides met in August, and McIntyre feels they are a more complete side two months down the line.

“Our form on the road has not been good enough but at home we’ve been very good,” said McIntyre. “We want to try continue that.

“We’re coming up against a team playing with confidence. Equally, so were we until last weekend and we need to put that performance to bed.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the Championship opener against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the Championship opener against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium. Image: SNS

“Sometimes it’s easy to consign a game like that to history, but we need to learn from the reasons why we weren’t at it.

“We need to have everyone playing at their peak. We need to make sure our structure is good when we’ve not got the ball.”

McIntyre puts the disparity between Cove’s home and away form – they have only picked up one point on the road – down to inconsistency. But the unpredictability of the league has to be taken into account.

“We know what this division is like,” he added. “It’s the team that shows consistency which will be there or thereabouts.

“We’ve not got the squad depth of the top-six clubs and that sometimes results in inconsistency. That’s something we need to keep working on.”

Cove are unlikely to be able to call on the services of midfielder Fraser Fyvie again, after he missed the last four games with a hamstring issue.  Jamie Masson is also touch and go with a rib problem, but Max Johnston (groin) could be fit.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Fraser has been doing a bit of work, but is still not quite there yet,” said McIntyre. “The game will probably be too soon for him.

“With Jamie it’s the same, with his ribs. It’s just about timing and how his breathing feels.

“Max had to come off at half-time against Raith, but we’re hopeful he’ll be OK.”

Kyle McClelland is looking at six-to-eight weeks out with an ankle injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers insists focus must only be on Cove Rangers
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Cieran Dunne on his move north earning the club a few extra…
Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers loanee Charlie Gilmour finding love for football again after frustrating year
Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson is challenged by Scott Brown of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Cove captain Mitch Megginson growing weary of continual slow starts
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
'We were miles off it' - Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre following loss at…
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson celebrates his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers getting rewards for hard work, says captain Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Last week has shown Cove Rangers can cope at Championship level

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented