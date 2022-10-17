Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

By Jamie Durent
October 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 6:36 am
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Kyle Gourlay felt Cove Rangers were punished for a lapse in concentration in the 1-0 defeat to Caley Thistle.

Steven Boyd’s goal settled a tame affair at the Balmoral Stadium and despite seeing improvements on the showing against Raith Rovers, Cove did not have the quality to get anything out of the game.

“It’s a better performance from last week and everyone could see that,” said Gourlay. “I thought in the second half we massively dominated the game and I don’t remember having much to do.

“But good teams hurt you when you switch off for a moment and that’s what’s done for us.

“You’ll have games like that when you play well and lose and you’ll have games when you don’t play well and win. In the second half we showed a bounce back from that defeat at Raith.”

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay. Photo by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Cove were beaten 4-1 in the reverse fixture at the start of the season but gave a better account of themselves on Saturday afternoon.

Gourlay reckons they have made strides as a team since then but still have improvements to make.

“When we lost up there it was near the start of the season when we were finding our way in the Championship,” he added. “We have definitely improved at this level since then and everyone can see what we are trying to do now.

“That makes it more disappointing losing to them this time, especially as our home form has been really good.

“Away form is something we need to pick up and improve on, but we had enough to beat Inverness but didn’t do it.

“We at least showed we can compete with a good full-time team like Caley Thistle now. They’ve got good players but so have we but we need to keep proving that by bouncing back again.”

Cove are on the road in their next two fixtures, with Ayr United and Hamilton Accies to come.

Their away form has been a source of concern, with their only point away from the Balmoral coming in a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

“We have to look at it as a good chance to put some points on the board after a couple of defeats now,” said Gourlay.

“We are a positive group at Cove and you could see that whatever the result we are still fighting to the end.”

