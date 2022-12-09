Richard Gordon: Time stood still for Partick keeper’s goal v Cove Rangers; Aberdeen face fresh stadium dilemma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Gordon: Time stood still for Partick keeper’s goal v Cove Rangers; Aberdeen face fresh stadium dilemma

By Richard Gordon
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon scores a dramatic late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon scores a dramatic late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

In more than 35 years covering and reporting on Scottish football, I figured I had pretty much seen and dealt with everything the game could throw at me.

And then, just before 4.50pm last Saturday, it completely blindsided me!

With Cove Rangers holding on to a deserved advantage given them by captain Mitch Megginson early on, and having survived a couple of one-on-ones which would have sealed their fate, Partick Thistle made one last push.

As referee Steven MacLean allowed the match to roll into a fifth minute of stoppage time, Stuart Bannigan sent in an inviting corner.

I had not noticed him charging up the field, but goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon suddenly caught my eye, and as he found space inside the penalty area, rose to meet the ball perfectly, directing an angled header across the box and inside the far post.

It was one of those moments where everything seemed to happen in slow motion; it was as if time had stood still.

Then the explosion from the visiting team and fans, who, having gathered off to our right to make a quick exit, now flooded on to the pitch in celebration.

When the ball soared through the air before nestling in the goal, it was like a punch to the solar plexus. Another gut-wrenching moment in a campaign which has produced a few similarly painful incidents.

But that, ladies and gentlemen, is the harsh reality of life in Scotland’s toughest and most competitive division.

Unforgiving Championship

The Championship is utterly unforgiving, as we at Cove have found to our cost on a number of occasions.

Having been part of the club for the past six months, I know only too well the hard work and dedication put in behind the scenes. I see the preparation before every game, and I watch the players, most of them having done a full day’s work beforehand, putting everything into training, sometimes in the most inhospitable conditions imaginable.

Being a part-time club does not help, but there is most certainly a full-time, highly professional approach and mentality applied to each and every match.

But none of that matters when the footballing Gods conspire against you, and they certainly did that last Saturday. It was the first time I have ever seen, in the flesh, a goalkeeper score in a senior game, and it is something I would have happily missed out on!

Cove had to settle for a point against Partick. Image: SNS

As we near the midway point of the season, anyone who has watched Cove regularly would, I feel sure, agree that the team has played better football, and been more entertaining, in the second quarter of the campaign. And yet, with only Dundee to face, that has produced fewer points than the first one.

There are obviously many factors, but a few outstandingly bad refereeing decisions have not helped, and neither did losing a 4-1 lead at Hamilton. The team could comfortably be half a dozen points better off.

The Championship was always going to be a severe test; everyone at Balmoral knew that only too well, and having all but done the rounds twice, the players understand exactly what lies ahead of them.

One thing is for sure, it won’t be boring!

Aberdeen left to make big decision on new stadium plans… again

It would seem the Dons’ hopes of locating their new stadium at the heart of the beach redevelopment have suffered a serious – potentially fatal – blow.

With a report due in front of councillors next week which will confirm Aberdeen City Council have no plans to part-fund the project, the club will be left with a big decision.

A new Aberdeen stadium at Aberdeen beach could be in jeopardy
The new Aberdeen FC stadium would be “dependent” on the Dons paying for it. Image: Roddie Reid/DCT Media

Whatever indications had previously been given, it was always going to be a big call by councillors to help pay for the ground, and the hardening of their stance has hardly been a major surprise. Given the ongoing financial crisis, and the budgetary constraints politicians at all levels are having to contend with, could any of them really justify raiding the public purse?

There would of course be benefits for the community, and there was the suggestion of the stadium providing a “billion-pound boost” for the city, but the club were always going to be the main beneficiaries.

It would appear they are going to have to go back to the drawing board. Again.

 

