Cove Rangers: Blair Yule reflects on challenging quarter and talks over new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Blair Yule reflects on challenging quarter and talks over new deal

By Jamie Durent
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule. Image: Paul Glendell
Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule. Image: Paul Glendell

Cove Rangers and Blair Yule have come through a quarter of games where they have taken their fair share of sucker-punches.

Late goals have hurt them in dramatic circumstances and had results gone their way, Cove could be sitting prettier than eighth in the Championship.

The Hamilton Accies game is the one that stands out the most. Having led 4-1 at New Douglas Park, Cove allowed the hosts back in the game and conceded a leveller in stoppage-time.

They fought back to level against title-chasing Morton at home, only to lose 2-1, and last time out goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon bagged Partick Thistle a point in the 95th minute.

That lends itself to what-might-have-beens and hard-luck stories, which Yule admits has been a challenge to overcome.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looks on as Partick Thistle celebrate their late leveller. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looks on as Partick Thistle celebrate their late leveller. Image: SNS

“Mentally it’s been pretty difficult to come through that,” he said. “We’ve put a lot of work in to get ourselves in pretty good positions.

“If you take those three games – the Hamilton game we probably should have seen out to get three points, Morton we could have got a draw and three points against Partick would have put us in a really good position in the table.

“Although we’re not getting the results, we’re still getting ourselves in really good positions. Outwith the Morton game, we’re still managing to at least take something out of them, which I suppose the positive spin you could put on it.”

With a weekend off, Cove have had longer to wait to put things right and will have to do so against one of the league’s form sides in Dundee.

Blair Yule made his return from injury last month. Image: SNS
Blair Yule made his return from injury last month. Image: SNS

“They’re on a great run of form,” added Yule. “It would have been a tough ask anyway but them hitting a good period is going to make it more difficult for us.

“We’ll go and do our own thing and be quietly confident. The game up here was a good night – we just need Scully to bang in a couple more overhead kicks I suppose.”

Happy to commit future to Cove

Bar one season at Arbroath, Yule has been at Cove since 2010, one of the regulars in helping the Aberdeen side climb through the leagues.

Following on the tail of Connor Scully, another club stalwart who recently signed a new deal, Yule is also in talks about extending his stay at Cove.

“I’m in discussions at the minute,” said Yule. “I would think by the turn of the year, there’ll be something sorted. I’m looking forward to getting that resolved.

“It’s just nice to get those kind of things put to the back for a while and focus on your own football. It’s a worry you don’t have to consider, for as long as your contract is.

“I think I’m doing alright at the minute. I feel like there’s always room for improvement; I’m quite hard on myself and want to keep doing better and better.”

Yule, son of Cove legend Raymond, maybe a harsh critic of himself but he tries not to let disappointment linger.

With Cove being part-time, the hours they do get to spend together during the week become all the more important.

“In the changing room and on the bus back from away games, I would probably have a bit more of a think about games,” he said.

“But once it’s passed, there’s not too much you can do. You can get up to training and maybe think about things you did and didn’t do well, but for the most part you don’t dwell on things for too long.

“Sometimes the manager has looked back at games and shown us video footage, of things we’ve done well and could do better, which is good for all the players.

Cove Rangers players congratulate Blair Yule after his late leveller. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers players congratulate Blair Yule after his late leveller against Arbroath. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“But at a full-time level that’s more of a regular occurrence – maybe the day after the game they’d come in and reflect about it.

“The amount of time we have, as players, is limited. Maybe we would want to spend longer looking back at things and picking out good things to continue doing.

“But when you’ve only got a couple of sessions a week, being on the pitch is the most important thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Stuart McKenzie keen for Cove Rangers to end away-day hoodoo
Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Defender Max Johnston recalled by Motherwell
Cove Rangers players congratulate Blair Yule after his late leveller. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Room to grow for Championship club after promising 2022
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers dealt Charlie Gilmour injury blow ahead of Inverness trip
Duncan Little at Cove Rangers' old ground at Allan Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Duncan Little reflects on more than 30 years of service to Cove Rangers
Kyle McClelland in action for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Kyle McClelland thanks family for support after 'tough' injury comeback
Cove Rangers' main sponsor, Terry Cobban of ACE. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers benefactor Terry Cobban predicts Premiership rise in club's future

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented