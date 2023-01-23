Cove Rangers sign former Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen on deal until end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sign former Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen on deal until end of season

By Andy Skinner
January 23, 2023, 6:16 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 7:16 pm
Aberdeen's Miko Virtanen on his debut. Picture by Darrell Benns
Aberdeen's Miko Virtanen on his debut. Picture by Darrell Benns

Cove Rangers have signed Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen on a deal until the end of the season.

Virtanen is a former Aberdeen youth player, having joined the Dons in 2017 following a previous stint with Everton.

He made just two senior appearances during his time at Pittodrie, however, and had two spells on loan at Arbroath before leaving to join Hamilton Accies in 2021.

Although he featured 19 times during his first season with Accies, his game time has been more limited this term, with a heel injury reducing the 23-year-old to just five outings.

Virtanen, who has been capped by Finland at under-21 level, agreed his release from New Douglas Park earlier this month.

After impressing during a trial spell, Virtanen has now joined Paul Hartley’s men on a short-term deal, with a view to extending it in the summer.

Virtanen told club media: “I’ve been training with the squad over the last week and the lads have been great, so it’s good to get the deal done and the paperwork signed.

“I already knew a few of the players, so that helps, and the sessions I’ve done have been of a high quality.

Virtanen been on Cove’s radar before

“I came close to joining up with Cove in the past. I spoke to the manager, we had a few conversations, but – for one reason or another – it just never worked out, so I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I think midfield is my best position, but I can be pretty versatile and that will be down to the manager.

“I do like the defensive side, but I’ll play wherever I’m asked to if that helps the team.

“I know the league, which helps, and I’ve picked up a fair bit of experience. The injuries didn’t help, but I feel that’s behind me now.

“I’m fit and, having lived up here previously, it’s nice to be back. I’ve also played a lot of games at the stadium for Aberdeen reserves, so that will help me to settle in, too.

“I guess it’s up to me – I’ve got six months to prove my worth and that I deserve a longer contract, but the most important thing is getting some games and helping the team get the points we’re going to need to stay in the Championship.”

Cove boss has made previous efforts to bring midfielder to club

Hartley says he has been well aware of Virtanen’s attributes for a number of years.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Cove boss told club media: “He brings strength to the middle of the pitch, but he’s versatile and can play a few different positions.

“He can play central, he can play on the right, at right-back, I think he could play as a no. 10, so good versatility, and he’s hungry to succeed.

“And he’s a good age, one we definitely think can help us between now and the end of the season.

“We kept an eye on him when he was at Aberdeen, we actually tried to get him on loan then, but he went to Arbroath and had a good spell there.

“He’s now got a fair bit of experience, has played 50 games in the Championship, so he knows the league pretty well and can make a big contribution for us in the second half of the season.”

