Cove Rangers sign former Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen on deal until end of season

Cove Rangers have signed Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen on a deal until the end of the season.

Virtanen is a former Aberdeen youth player, having joined the Dons in 2017 following a previous stint with Everton.

He made just two senior appearances during his time at Pittodrie, however, and had two spells on loan at Arbroath before leaving to join Hamilton Accies in 2021.

Although he featured 19 times during his first season with Accies, his game time has been more limited this term, with a heel injury reducing the 23-year-old to just five outings.

Virtanen, who has been capped by Finland at under-21 level, agreed his release from New Douglas Park earlier this month.

After impressing during a trial spell, Virtanen has now joined Paul Hartley’s men on a short-term deal, with a view to extending it in the summer.

Virtanen told club media: “I’ve been training with the squad over the last week and the lads have been great, so it’s good to get the deal done and the paperwork signed.

“I already knew a few of the players, so that helps, and the sessions I’ve done have been of a high quality.

🇫🇮 We are delighted to announce the signing of Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen! Welcome to Balmoral Stadium, Miko! 👋#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 23, 2023

Virtanen been on Cove’s radar before

“I came close to joining up with Cove in the past. I spoke to the manager, we had a few conversations, but – for one reason or another – it just never worked out, so I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I think midfield is my best position, but I can be pretty versatile and that will be down to the manager.

“I do like the defensive side, but I’ll play wherever I’m asked to if that helps the team.

“I know the league, which helps, and I’ve picked up a fair bit of experience. The injuries didn’t help, but I feel that’s behind me now.

“I’m fit and, having lived up here previously, it’s nice to be back. I’ve also played a lot of games at the stadium for Aberdeen reserves, so that will help me to settle in, too.

“I guess it’s up to me – I’ve got six months to prove my worth and that I deserve a longer contract, but the most important thing is getting some games and helping the team get the points we’re going to need to stay in the Championship.”

Cove boss has made previous efforts to bring midfielder to club

Hartley says he has been well aware of Virtanen’s attributes for a number of years.

The Cove boss told club media: “He brings strength to the middle of the pitch, but he’s versatile and can play a few different positions.

“He can play central, he can play on the right, at right-back, I think he could play as a no. 10, so good versatility, and he’s hungry to succeed.

“And he’s a good age, one we definitely think can help us between now and the end of the season.

“We kept an eye on him when he was at Aberdeen, we actually tried to get him on loan then, but he went to Arbroath and had a good spell there.

“He’s now got a fair bit of experience, has played 50 games in the Championship, so he knows the league pretty well and can make a big contribution for us in the second half of the season.”