Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers ‘by mutual consent’

Cove Rangers have announced the departure of striker Gerry McDonagh.

The 24-year-old, who was capped by Ireland at under-17 level, joined Cove from Halifax Town in June.

The Balmoral Stadium side announced earlier today that goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie had left the club.

A Cove Rangers statement read: “We can confirm that Gerry McDonagh has left Cove Rangers by mutual consent.

“Gerry was our first signing of the transfer window last summer and made 21 appearances for the club, scoring six times, including a four-goal haul against Dunipace in the Scottish Cup.

“His availability was limited earlier in the campaign due to a wrist injury, and he spent a month on the sidelines.

“Gerry has a young family in Nottingham and has been unable to spend much time with them, which has been a factor in the joint decision. He now wants to explore other opportunities in football closer to home.

“We would like to thank Gerry for his services, and wish him all the best for his future career.”