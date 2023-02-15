Cove Rangers: David Bangala wants ‘heart and aggression’ against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: David Bangala wants ‘heart and aggression’ against Arbroath

By Jamie Durent
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers midfielder David Bangala. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder David Bangala. Image: SNS

David Bangala reckons Cove Rangers need to show “heart and aggression” in their Championship relegation clash with Arbroath.

The two sides meet at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday in what could be a crucial contest at the foot of the division.

Eighth-placed Cove beat Arbroath – currently four points below them in the relegation play-off spot – in the north-east earlier this season before snatching a late draw at Gayfield.

Bangala signed for Cove on deadline day on a loan deal from Ayr United, having just played at the Balmoral Stadium against them for the Honest Men in the Scottish Cup.

He is keen for Cove not to look beyond the Arbroath game and wants to make sure they leave everything on the field.

“It’s a big game,” said Bangala. “We have to stay focused. We have 12 more games, but we have to take it one at a time.

“I’m happy to be here and the atmosphere is good. The guys work hard in training and everybody works hard together.

“We just need to take more chances and show a bit more energy. We need to work like we did in the first half against Dundee, with heart and aggression.

“I hope the game against Arbroath is a good game because we need to take the points.”

Bangala made his debut for Cove in the 3-0 defeat to Dundee on Sunday.

David Bangala made his debut for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
David Bangala made his debut for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS

Bangala, 25, started in his career in the French lower leagues before spending two years in Slovakia with Pohonie.

He joined Ayr at the start of the season and made eight appearances before joining Cove.

“I came on the lost day of the window and I just need to play, to get better,” added Bangala. “I want to help the team and the gaffer.

“It was very strange because we were playing Cove, we won 3-0 and Cove wanted to speak to me. I said: ‘OK, let’s go’.

“The most important thing for me is playing. I came in the last week of August, the team (Ayr) was playing well and it was hard for me to get into the starting 11.

“I just need to play more and more. I’m 25 and I want to play every game.

“If I’m not playing, I’m not happy.”

