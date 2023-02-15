Cove Rangers: David Bangala wants ‘heart and aggression’ against Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Bangala reckons Cove Rangers need to show “heart and aggression” in their Championship relegation clash with Arbroath.

The two sides meet at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday in what could be a crucial contest at the foot of the division.

Eighth-placed Cove beat Arbroath – currently four points below them in the relegation play-off spot – in the north-east earlier this season before snatching a late draw at Gayfield.

Bangala signed for Cove on deadline day on a loan deal from Ayr United, having just played at the Balmoral Stadium against them for the Honest Men in the Scottish Cup.

He is keen for Cove not to look beyond the Arbroath game and wants to make sure they leave everything on the field.

“It’s a big game,” said Bangala. “We have to stay focused. We have 12 more games, but we have to take it one at a time.

“I’m happy to be here and the atmosphere is good. The guys work hard in training and everybody works hard together.

“We just need to take more chances and show a bit more energy. We need to work like we did in the first half against Dundee, with heart and aggression.

“I hope the game against Arbroath is a good game because we need to take the points.”

Bangala made his debut for Cove in the 3-0 defeat to Dundee on Sunday.

Bangala, 25, started in his career in the French lower leagues before spending two years in Slovakia with Pohonie.

He joined Ayr at the start of the season and made eight appearances before joining Cove.

“I came on the lost day of the window and I just need to play, to get better,” added Bangala. “I want to help the team and the gaffer.

“It was very strange because we were playing Cove, we won 3-0 and Cove wanted to speak to me. I said: ‘OK, let’s go’.

“The most important thing for me is playing. I came in the last week of August, the team (Ayr) was playing well and it was hard for me to get into the starting 11.

“I just need to play more and more. I’m 25 and I want to play every game.

“If I’m not playing, I’m not happy.”