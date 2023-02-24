St Johnstone winger Michael O’Halloran joins Cove Rangers on loan until the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have completed the signing of St Johnstone winger Michael O’Halloran on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has made only eight appearances for the Perth Saints this season.

O’Halloran joined St Johnstone from Bolton Wanderers in 2014 and helped the McDiarmid Park club to Scottish Cup success in 2014.

He moved to Rangers on a four-and-a-half-year deal in 2016 but returned to Saints on loan in 2017.

He left Rangers in June 2018 for a short spell at Melbourne City before returning to St Johnstone in 2019, helping the club win a League Cup and Scottish Cup double in 2021.

Cove boss Paul Hartley told the club website: “Michael is one we have been chasing, and I’m pleased to have got this deal over the line.

“He has experience at the highest level, he brings pace, directness and an eye for goal, and can play in a variety of positions across the front line.

“I have made no secret of the fact that I felt we needed support at that end of the pitch, and he certainly offers that. I believe he can make a big contribution in the last few months of the season, and I look forward to seeing what he can do.”

O’Halloran could make his debut for Cove in Saturday’s match against Greenock Morton at Cappielow.