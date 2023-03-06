No hesitation for Jackson Longridge to make Cove Rangers move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jackson Longridge had no hesitation in agreeing to join Cove Rangers and try to help them stave off relegation.

Longridge arrived last week prior to the loan deadline, with the player himself indicating he wanted to come out and play after limited game-time with Livingston.

The full-back had featured on just nine occasions in the Premiership this season and the opportunity of first-team football proved enticing.

“I’ve not played many games and trying to keep match-fit through reserve and bounce games is frustrating,” added Longridge.

“When you’re not getting up for anything on a Saturday, it gets more frustrating as the season goes on.

“As soon as I heard the gaffer wanted me to come up, I didn’t hesitate. I was more than happy to come up.

“I don’t think the gaffer at Livi was wanting to let me go but we managed to get it over the line and it was good for all parties, for me to get minutes here and help Cove fight to the end.”

Longridge was pitched in for his debut in the 2-0 defeat against Dundee, a result which keeps Cove under pressure at the bottom end of the Championship.

“It’s good on a personal note to get 90 minutes under my belt and get my fitness back up,” he said. “I only met up with the boys on Thursday and had my first session but if we keep playing like that, we won’t be far away from picking up results.

“In these games it’s a bit of a battle and when we do break the lines, we need to be a bit more ruthless. We just need to concentrate more in our own box.

“It’s a deflected goal but up to that point. We were definitely in the game. There’s just a bit missing when we get into the final third – we’re putting in great balls but it’s just having someone on the end of it, having a bit of desire to put their head on the ball.

“There wasn’t much in it apart from them taking their chances. We’ve spoken about it and we just need to get back on the training pitch and work on that.”