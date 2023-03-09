Jason Naismith embraced Cove Rangers challenge after leaving tomorrow’s opponents Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Naismith could have kicked his heels and watched Queen’s Park march to success. But Cove Rangers presented him with a fresh challenge.

Naismith was released by Queen’s in January and joined Cove immediately, penning an 18-month contract.

Game-time for the Spiders was at a premium and Naismith, who turned out in the Premiership for St Mirren and Ross County, needed to look after himself at this stage of his career.

‘I’ve got a lot to offer’

“I could easily have sat resting on my laurels at Queen’s Park, who are flying high in the league,” he said.

“I wanted to come out and test myself and I still feel like I’ve got a lot to offer.

“I feel I’m getting my confidence back and I’m starting to trust myself again in game situations.

“The first time that happened was away to Morton, where I felt good. The gaffer has been really trusting in me and I thank him for that.

“He treats me like a proper professional and showed faith in me. Hopefully, I can repay him and help keep Cove in the league.”

Best team this season

He will face his former side with Cove tomorrow evening and sees no reason why the Aberdeen side should fear going to Ochilview.

“They’re the best team I’ve seen in the league this season,” said Naismith. “On their day they’re a match for anybody.

“But there’s no trepidation from my point of view. If we apply ourselves right and believe we can get a result, I’m sure we’ll do well.”

Cove come into the game with one win in their last nine, having been beaten 2-0 by Dundee last time out.

“Confidence is the main thing at the moment,” added Naismith. “We’re lacking in that just now.

“On any given day, anyone in this league can beat anybody and we need to start believing that.

“We need to start believing we can go toe-to-toe with these teams. It’s not as if we’re going up against Barcelona.

“Once you start putting a run of results together, you can go from strength to strength. There’s no secret to it, it’s just down to hard work.”