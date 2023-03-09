Jason Naismith embraced Cove Rangers challenge after leaving tomorrow’s opponents Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jason Naismith embraced Cove Rangers challenge after leaving tomorrow’s opponents Queen’s Park

By Jamie Durent
March 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 11:50 am
Cove Rangers defender Jason Naismith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Jason Naismith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Jason Naismith could have kicked his heels and watched Queen’s Park march to success. But Cove Rangers presented him with a fresh challenge.

Naismith was released by Queen’s in January and joined Cove immediately, penning an 18-month contract.

Game-time for the Spiders was at a premium and Naismith, who turned out in the Premiership for St Mirren and Ross County, needed to look after himself at this stage of his career.

‘I’ve got a lot to offer’

“I could easily have sat resting on my laurels at Queen’s Park, who are flying high in the league,” he said.

“I wanted to come out and test myself and I still feel like I’ve got a lot to offer.

Jason Naismith (3) during his Cove Rangers debut against Ayr United. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jason Naismith (3) during his Cove Rangers debut against Ayr United. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I feel I’m getting my confidence back and I’m starting to trust myself again in game situations.

“The first time that happened was away to Morton, where I felt good. The gaffer has been really trusting in me and I thank him for that.

“He treats me like a proper professional and showed faith in me. Hopefully, I can repay him and help keep Cove in the league.”

Best team this season

He will face his former side with Cove tomorrow evening and sees no reason why the Aberdeen side should fear going to Ochilview.

“They’re the best team I’ve seen in the league this season,” said Naismith. “On their day they’re a match for anybody.

“But there’s no trepidation from my point of view. If we apply ourselves right and believe we can get a result, I’m sure we’ll do well.”

Cove come into the game with one win in their last nine, having been beaten 2-0 by Dundee last time out.

“Confidence is the main thing at the moment,” added Naismith. “We’re lacking in that just now.

“On any given day, anyone in this league can beat anybody and we need to start believing that.

“We need to start believing we can go toe-to-toe with these teams. It’s not as if we’re going up against Barcelona.

“Once you start putting a run of results together, you can go from strength to strength. There’s no secret to it, it’s just down to hard work.”

Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff

