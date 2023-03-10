Queen’s Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An own-goal from Morgyn Neill condemned a spirited Cove Rangers to defeat against Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

Cove had gone toe-to-toe with the promotion hopefuls at Ochilview, with both sides hitting the woodwork, before Neill diverted a cross from Aaron Healy into his own net.

It was harsh on Paul Hartley’s side, who had caused the Spiders numerous problems before the decisive intervention.

The victory gives Queen’s a five-point gap at the top, while Cove remain two points off bottom.

Queen’s had got the better of Cove in two of the three previous meetings this season and had an early chance through Euan Henderson, with Scott Fox tipping his shot round the post.

At the other end, Michael O’Halloran’s surge towards goal saw him kept out by Calum Ferrie while Luis Longstaff sent a free-kick over the bar against his former club.

Stephen Eze was inches away from connecting with Dom Thomas’ corner on 18 minutes as the ball flashed across the face of goal.

Fox was called upon again on 24 minutes after Eze connected this time with a Thomas set-piece. He produced a smart one-handed stop to keep out the centre-back and Malachi Boateng scooped the rebound over.

Queen’s were getting into their stride and Connor Shields – a January replacement for Simon Murray – was next to try his luck, rattling the ball into the side-netting.

Cove had to make the most of their opportunities going forward and Neill will have felt he should have done better when he hooked the ball over from eight yards, after his initial header was blocked.

The visitors had the woodwork to thank for keeping them level, with Henderson latching on to Thomas’ superb pass and pounding the ball against the inside of the post after facing up Fox.

It was then Cove’s turn to curse the frame of the goal after Luis Longstaff’s centre was met by a diving Leighton McIntosh, with his header clipping the post and bouncing clear.

Jason Naismith then glanced the ball against his own upright as an eventful first half ended goal-less.

The crossbar was next to intervene 10 minutes into the second half as McIntosh got up to meet Jackson Longridge’s cross, with the ball coming off his back and hitting the bar.

Substitute Jake Davidson could not finish off a neat Queen’s move, firing over from the angle of the penalty area, while Miko Virtanen then deflected Shields’ attempt wide.

Former Motherwell man Shields was determined to get his goal but he was again foiled by Fox with 72 minutes on the clock.

But the resolve was finally broken with 11 minutes to go as Healy broke away down the left and crossed, with Neill sliding in to block but turning the ball past Fox.

Fox reacted quickly to keep out a further Grant Savoury strike and McIntosh was close to connecting with Tony Weston’s cross but Cove were unable to grab a leveller.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1) – Ferrie 6; Oakley 6, Fox 6, Eze 6, Robson 6, Boateng 6, Thomson 6 (Davidson 65), Thomas 7 (Jarrett 83), Savoury 6, Henderson 7 (Healy 77), Shields 6. Subs not used – Heraghty, Longridge, McPake, Bruce, Biggar, Williamson.

COVE RANGERS (4-2-3-1) – Fox 7; Naismith 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 6, Longridge 6, Virtanen 6 (Bangala 83), Scully 6, Longstaff 6 (Weston 83), O’Halloran 6, Dunne 6 (Toure 88), McIntosh 6. Subs not used – Gourlay, Logan, Ross, Vigurs, Glass.

Referee – Steven McLean 6.

Attendance – 571.

Player of the match – Euan Henderson.