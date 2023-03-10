Queen’s Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points

By Jamie Durent
March 10, 2023, 9:40 pm
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

An own-goal from Morgyn Neill condemned a spirited Cove Rangers to defeat against Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

Cove had gone toe-to-toe with the promotion hopefuls at Ochilview, with both sides hitting the woodwork, before Neill diverted a cross from Aaron Healy into his own net.

It was harsh on Paul Hartley’s side, who had caused the Spiders numerous problems before the decisive intervention.

The victory gives Queen’s a five-point gap at the top, while Cove remain two points off bottom.

Queen’s had got the better of Cove in two of the three previous meetings this season and had an early chance through Euan Henderson, with Scott Fox tipping his shot round the post.

At the other end, Michael O’Halloran’s surge towards goal saw him kept out by Calum Ferrie while Luis Longstaff sent a free-kick over the bar against his former club.

Stephen Eze was inches away from connecting with Dom Thomas’ corner on 18 minutes as the ball flashed across the face of goal.

Fox was called upon again on 24 minutes after Eze connected this time with a Thomas set-piece. He produced a smart one-handed stop to keep out the centre-back and Malachi Boateng scooped the rebound over.

Queen’s were getting into their stride and Connor Shields – a January replacement for Simon Murray – was next to try his luck, rattling the ball into the side-netting.

Cove Rangers' Leighton McIntosh tries to hold off Queen's Park defender Stephen Eze. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers' Leighton McIntosh tries to hold off Queen's Park defender Stephen Eze. Image: SNS

Cove had to make the most of their opportunities going forward and Neill will have felt he should have done better when he hooked the ball over from eight yards, after his initial header was blocked.

The visitors had the woodwork to thank for keeping them level, with Henderson latching on to Thomas’ superb pass and pounding the ball against the inside of the post after facing up Fox.

It was then Cove’s turn to curse the frame of the goal after Luis Longstaff’s centre was met by a diving Leighton McIntosh, with his header clipping the post and bouncing clear.

Jason Naismith then glanced the ball against his own upright as an eventful first half ended goal-less.

The crossbar was next to intervene 10 minutes into the second half as McIntosh got up to meet Jackson Longridge’s cross, with the ball coming off his back and hitting the bar.

Queen's Park's Euan Henderson takes aim against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Queen's Park's Euan Henderson takes aim against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Substitute Jake Davidson could not finish off a neat Queen’s move, firing over from the angle of the penalty area, while Miko Virtanen then deflected Shields’ attempt wide.

Former Motherwell man Shields was determined to get his goal but he was again foiled by Fox with 72 minutes on the clock.

But the resolve was finally broken with 11 minutes to go as Healy broke away down the left and crossed, with Neill sliding in to block but turning the ball past Fox.

Fox reacted quickly to keep out a further Grant Savoury strike and McIntosh was close to connecting with Tony Weston’s cross  but Cove were unable to grab a leveller.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1) – Ferrie 6; Oakley 6, Fox 6, Eze 6, Robson 6, Boateng 6, Thomson 6 (Davidson 65), Thomas 7 (Jarrett 83), Savoury 6, Henderson 7 (Healy 77), Shields 6. Subs not used – Heraghty, Longridge, McPake, Bruce, Biggar, Williamson.

COVE RANGERS (4-2-3-1) – Fox 7; Naismith 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 6, Longridge 6, Virtanen 6 (Bangala 83), Scully 6, Longstaff 6 (Weston 83), O’Halloran 6, Dunne 6 (Toure 88), McIntosh 6. Subs not used – Gourlay, Logan, Ross, Vigurs, Glass.

Referee – Steven McLean 6.

Attendance – 571.

Player of the match – Euan Henderson.

