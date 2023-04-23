Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive

Morgyn Neill's late header has moved Cove level on points with Hamilton at the bottom of the table.

By Danny Law
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Paul Hartley hailed his Cove Rangers players for grinding out a pivotal 1-0 win at Arbroath to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Defender Morgyn Neill came on for the closing stages of a tense encounter as a makeshift attacker for a Cove team depleted by injuries.

The gamble paid off with Neill nodding home the winner from an Iain Vigurs corner with six minutes remaining to help end a 10-game winless run.

Cove remain bottom but are level on 30 points with Hamilton Accies who have only one game left to play.

Cove’s Morgyn Neill celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Arbroath are only three points ahead but, like Cove, have two games left to play.

Hartley said: “It gives us an opportunity to take it into the final game and that was all we could ask from the players.

“It has been a tough run.

“It wasn’t a great game of football. I didn’t expect it to be with the conditions.

“We managed the game well, especially in the first half when we were against the wind.

“In the second half there wasn’t a lot happening.

“I said at half-time to the staff that putting Morgyn on up front would give us a bit of height.

“We managed to get the goal and then put him back (into defence).

“It is nice to get a clean sheet and three points.

“It might be a normal Saturday night for myself. It has been tough but we have given ourselves a chance to finish potentially eighth, maybe ninth.

“We always wanted to take it to the last game.”

A huge victory for Cove Rangers at Gayfield. Image: SNS.  

After a difficult spell, Hartley was pleased to see his side pick up a first league win since a 1-0 victory against Partick Thistle at Firhill on February 4.

The Cove boss said: “We are still at the bottom but we have given ourselves a wee bit of hope that we can maybe get out of it.

“I’m really pleased for the players as it has been tough.

“There has been a lot of criticism coming our way and rightly so because we weren’t winning games.

“Football is about enjoyment and I’ll certainly enjoy a glass of wine tonight.”

The blustery conditions at Gayfield made life tough for both sets of players but Hartley felt his side adapted better to the challenge.

Cove head to Dens Park on Friday evening to face a Dundee side who are one point clear at the summit following a 1-1 draw at Caley Thistle.

Hartley added: “I think the pitch suited us with the conditions.

“We had to battle and fight. We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty or free-flowing football.

“We had to match the elements and how Arbroath play at home because they have some really good players, such as Michael McKenna who is one of the best in the division.

“We had to deal with set-plays but we had good height in our team.

“They had a lot of corners in the first half – Thomas O’Brien is dangerous at set-plays and we managed that well.

“It was a nice feeling and a nice journey up the road.”

Arbroath 0-1 Cove Rangers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Morgyn Neill nets late winner

