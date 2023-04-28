Cove Rangers’ Scott Ross expects exciting contest against Dundee in high-stakes encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers’ Scott Ross expects exciting contest against Dundee in high-stakes encounter

The relegation fight will go down to the final game of the season with Cove level on 30 points with Hamilton, who have played one game more.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against Caley Thistle
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross is expecting an entertaining contest at Dens Park tonight as Championship leaders Dundee host the basement side.

The Aberdeen outfit travel to Tayside for their penultimate league fixture sitting at the foot of the table, but are level on 30 points with Hamilton, who have played one game more than Paul Hartley’s men.

Following Cove’s win over Arbroath last weekend, the fight for Championship survival will go down to the final game of the season, irrespective of their result against Dundee.

A win at Dens would see Cove leapfrog Accies into ninth and level on 33 points with the eighth-placed Lichties, but that could be short-term, as the Angus outfit play Partick Thistle on Saturday.

At Dens, Ross knows it’s a game with a lot at stake for both sides.

A home win for Gary Bowyer’s side would see them move four points clear of second-placed Queen’s Park, ahead of the Spiders’ Saturday clash with Greenock Morton.

The Championship top-two face each other on the final day of the campaign.

Ross said: “It’s a massive game for both teams. Dundee need the win to almost secure the title and we need the win to try to secure our position in the Championship.

“It’s a game with a lot to play for. It’s probably what you want at this stage of the season, we’d rather be in a better position, but for the fans and neutrals, you want games to be meaningful right up until the end of the season.

“For us, it’s a game we’ve got to go into and frustrate Dundee to get the three points.”

Arbroath win has given Cove ‘great’ confidence

For the first time since February, Cove go into a match off the back of a win and Ross believes their victory at Gayfield has given them a much-needed boost ahead of their penultimate game of the season.

Ross said: “We’re under no illusion how difficult the game is going to be. Dundee are at the top of the table for a reason.

“They’ve been, so far, the best team in the league, and we’ve been one of the worst, so it’s going to be a massive task for us.

“But we know we’re capable of pulling off a result, we’ve beaten Dundee already this season.

“We go there with great confidence after the win over Arbroath last weekend, the boys are fighting right to the very end of games, so we’re just hoping we can put on a good performance against Dundee and pick up the three points.”

Cove’s Morgyn Neill celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

There were costs which came with Cove’s win at Arbroath, though, as Michael O’Halloran and Leighton McIntosh became the latest additions to the Aberdeen side’s injury list.

But Ross has backed his fit and available team-mates to give their all for Cove’s cause over the remaining two Championship clashes.

The defender said: “The boys that are available are all experienced players, it’s not going to be the case of young boys being thrown in at the deep end.

“We’ve been hit with a lot of injuries this year. Over the last month alone, we’ve had three or four boys out with season-ending injuries.

“We’ve been unlucky with that, but we know we’ve not performed at the levels that we know we can hit. It’s not a case of the injuries being what’s done our season, it’s a case of we’ve not performed well enough.

“But we’ve got two games left now to do all we can to keep ourselves in the league.”

