Paul Hartley hails ‘disciplined’ performance as Cove Rangers grind out point at leaders Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Paul Hartley hails ‘disciplined’ performance as Cove Rangers grind out point at leaders Dundee

The Balmoral Stadium outfit move up to ninth in the table and are now a point clear of Hamilton Accies following the draw at Dens Park.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove boss Paul Hartley dishes out instructions at Dens. Image: SNS.
Cove boss Paul Hartley dishes out instructions at Dens. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley admits it wasn’t pretty, but praised his side’s disciplined performance in their 0-0 draw with Dundee at Dens Park.

The draw moves the Balmoral Stadium outfit into ninth position in the Championship and one point clear of Hamilton Accies, with both sides having just one game left to play.

It was a valuable point gained as the result means Cove could still finish in eighth spot if they beat Greenock Morton next Friday and Arbroath lose their final two games.

At Dens, the game was played inside Cove’s half for the majority of the 90 minutes, but Hartley’s men defended resolutely and frustrated those on the pitch and in the stands.

Their tactics worked as Dundee rarely threatened Cove in front of goal, with Scott Fox’s best save coming in the dying minutes to keep out a long-range effort from Lyall Cameron.

Hartley was delighted to see the game plan executed so well with Cove returning north with what could be a crucial point in their bid to beat the drop.

He said: “It was a disciplined performance, so credit to the players. It could prove to be a vital point before the end of the season.

“We’ve managed to move ourselves off the bottom of the table, which is a good thing for our mentality.

Cove’s Shay Logan battles with Dundee’s Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“We’ll see what happens in the games (on Saturday), but we’ve always said can we take it to the last day of the season and we’ve managed to do that.

“I’ve been the manager here (at Dundee) and I know what it’s like when you’re trying to win games to win titles, but our message to the players was to frustrate the game to get a result.

“It’s not a beauty contest, it’s a game we’ve tried to pick something up from.”

With the relegation battle going down to the wire next weekend, Hartley says his side are preparing for all eventualities and will be scouting out potential play-off opposition on Saturday.

He said: “We’re preparing for everything, that’s what we have to do as staff.

“All of my staff will be out watching games tomorrow. Wherever we are, we’ll have those games covered and prepare for everything as best we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against Caley Thistle
Cove Rangers' Scott Ross expects exciting contest against Dundee in high-stakes encounter
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Shutterstock.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley embraces Championship 'madness' ahead of clash with leaders Dundee
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Cove manager Paul Hartley (L) and assistant Gordon Young at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says Arbroath win came at a cost for threadbare…
Cove's Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Makeshift striker Morgyn Neill thrilled to play leading role for Cove Rangers in Arbroath…
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive
Cove's Morgyn Neill celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Arbroath 0-1 Cove Rangers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson: 'We can still catch Arbroath'
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley eyes final day decider

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
5
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
6
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
7
CR0042478 Stuart Findlay, Inverness Highland piper John Prendergast arrives home to Inverness Airport after completing the Tour d'Afrique for the Elsie Normington Foundation which involved cycling over 5000miles the length of Africa. John is met by his mother Amanda at the airport. 23rd April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland…
8
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
9
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’
3
10
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]