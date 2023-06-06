Cove Rangers sign former Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers sign former Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock striker

Kyle O'Connell has joined Paul Hartley's side on a two-year deal.

By Danny Law
Kyle Connell during his time at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Kyle Connell during his time at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers have signed striker Kyle Connell on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old was a free agent after leaving Lowland League side East Kilbride.

Connell came through the youth ranks at Motherwell and Blackburn Rovers before joining Kilmarnock, where he made his debut in January 2020.

The following year he netted a late equaliser for the Ayrshire side in a League Cup tie against Morton.

He scored six goals in 11 starts while on loan at Airdrieonians during the 2020-21 season.

He was on loan at East Fife the following season before spending time on loan at Raith Rovers last season.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said: “He came on to our radar during those spells with Airdrie and East Fife, and I’ve kept an eye on him since.

“Kyle’s hungry, he’s raring to go, and being able to remain full-time was a big draw for him.

“He’s a good age – that’s the profile we’ll be looking at with our new signings – and I’ve got no doubt he will score goals for us.

“He gives us a good option at the top end of the pitch and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Connell scored two Championship goals in the first half of the season with Raith Rovers before moving to East Kilbride in January.

He scored six goals at the Lowland League side, including a 20-minute hat-trick against Dalbeattie Star.

He said: “I’ve played against Cove a number of times and always liked how they played football, I think that style will suit me, and I’m keen to get started.

“The fact the club is now going full-time was important, and I’m at a stage in my career where I’m looking forward to getting a good run of games and hopefully scoring plenty goals.

“I know a number of the guys from playing against them, and I know there will be more new faces coming in. It’s an exciting time for the club and I’m happy to be a part of that. I’ll work hard, we all will, and the aim will be to be pushing towards the top of the league and get promoted again.”

He believes experiencing five different clubs so early in his career has aided his development.

He added: “That helps you grow as a player and as a person, and I’ve been able to watch different types of coaches, and people generally, and been able to tap into that, which has been a big thing for me.

“Now I can’t wait to get started working with the manager and the rest of the players, and to do what I can to bring success to Cove Rangers.”

 

