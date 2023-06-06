Cove Rangers sign former Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock striker

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have signed striker Kyle Connell on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old was a free agent after leaving Lowland League side East Kilbride.

Connell came through the youth ranks at Motherwell and Blackburn Rovers before joining Kilmarnock, where he made his debut in January 2020.

The following year he netted a late equaliser for the Ayrshire side in a League Cup tie against Morton.

He scored six goals in 11 starts while on loan at Airdrieonians during the 2020-21 season.

He was on loan at East Fife the following season before spending time on loan at Raith Rovers last season.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said: “He came on to our radar during those spells with Airdrie and East Fife, and I’ve kept an eye on him since.

“Kyle’s hungry, he’s raring to go, and being able to remain full-time was a big draw for him.

“He’s a good age – that’s the profile we’ll be looking at with our new signings – and I’ve got no doubt he will score goals for us.

“He gives us a good option at the top end of the pitch and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

💥 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲! 💥 We are delighted to announce the signing of 21-year-old striker Kyle Connell on a 2 year deal. Welcome, @KyleConnell9 🤝#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) June 6, 2023

Connell scored two Championship goals in the first half of the season with Raith Rovers before moving to East Kilbride in January.

He scored six goals at the Lowland League side, including a 20-minute hat-trick against Dalbeattie Star.

He said: “I’ve played against Cove a number of times and always liked how they played football, I think that style will suit me, and I’m keen to get started.

“The fact the club is now going full-time was important, and I’m at a stage in my career where I’m looking forward to getting a good run of games and hopefully scoring plenty goals.

“I know a number of the guys from playing against them, and I know there will be more new faces coming in. It’s an exciting time for the club and I’m happy to be a part of that. I’ll work hard, we all will, and the aim will be to be pushing towards the top of the league and get promoted again.”

He believes experiencing five different clubs so early in his career has aided his development.

He added: “That helps you grow as a player and as a person, and I’ve been able to watch different types of coaches, and people generally, and been able to tap into that, which has been a big thing for me.

“Now I can’t wait to get started working with the manager and the rest of the players, and to do what I can to bring success to Cove Rangers.”