Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley delighted to add striker to squad

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley believes new signing Dayshonne Golding can be a real asset for his side.

The 25-year-old Englishman has agreed a one-year deal after impressing as a trialist during last weekend’s friendly against Dundee.

Dayshonne has played for a number of clubs south of the border, including Lewes and Hastings United.

Hartley said: “He really caught the eye against Dundee and I was keen to get him signed up.

“Dayshonne is strong and powerful, he holds the ball up well, and he gives me a different option.

“We now have four strikers, all of whom have different attributes, and that gives me the opportunity to change games, and to use a variety of tactical approaches.

“He also offers pace, he’s fast, and I believe he can make a real impact here.”

The deal is subject to international clearance being granted.