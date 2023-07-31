Cove Rangers rebuild continues as Cameron Stewart joins on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers rebuild continues as Cameron Stewart joins on loan

Ipswich Town central defender will spend the season at Balmoral Stadium.

By Paul Third
Ipswich Town defender Cameron Stewart has joined Cove Rangers on loan. Image: Cove Rangers FC.
Cove Rangers have strengthened their defence ahead of the new League One campaign after centre-half Cameron Stewart joined the club on a season long loan from Ipswich Town.

The 6ft 2in Northern Irishman, who joined the Tractor Boys from Linfield in 2019, has represented his county at youth level.

He spent last season on loan with Crusaders but believes playing for Cove boss Paul Hartley in Scottish football can help him make the next step in his career.

Stewart said: “My agent and Paul were in contact, I came up last week and really liked the set-up, and I felt right away this was the place for me.

“I enjoyed my time with Crusaders, it felt like I was playing proper men’s football there, and I was happy with how it went.

“I’m ready for this move and can’t wait to get started.

“I see this as a step-up, I’ve watched Scottish football for years and I think it’s a good standard. It’s going to be a good test for me at this stage of my career.

“I know there have been a lot of changes here this summer and I’m sure I’ll settle in okay.

“For me personally, it’s all about getting as much game time as I can and trying to help the club get back up to the Championship.”

‘This is a real opportunity for him’

Stewart is the 18th new arrival at Balmoral Stadium since the end of the season and Hartley believes the youngster’s composure on the ball will be an asset as the club bids to win promotion back to the Championship.

The Cove Rangers manager said: “He’s another good defensive option, fits the profile of the type of player we’ve been trying to sign, is young and full of energy.

“He’s a ball playing centre-half, but he’s also aggressive and we liked what we saw of him last week.

“Cameron comes out of a good youth set-up at a big club, he’ll have learned good habits, and this is a real opportunity for him to establish himself.

“He made an impact last week when he was here, we’ve studied a lot of his footage from last season, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Subject to FA approval and international clearance Stewart will make his debut in the first game of the League One campaign on Saturday at Hamilton Accies

