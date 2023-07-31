Cove Rangers rebuild continues as Cameron Stewart joins on loan

Cove Rangers have strengthened their defence ahead of the new League One campaign after centre-half Cameron Stewart joined the club on a season long loan from Ipswich Town.

The 6ft 2in Northern Irishman, who joined the Tractor Boys from Linfield in 2019, has represented his county at youth level.

He spent last season on loan with Crusaders but believes playing for Cove boss Paul Hartley in Scottish football can help him make the next step in his career.

Stewart said: “My agent and Paul were in contact, I came up last week and really liked the set-up, and I felt right away this was the place for me.

“I enjoyed my time with Crusaders, it felt like I was playing proper men’s football there, and I was happy with how it went.

“I’m ready for this move and can’t wait to get started.

“I see this as a step-up, I’ve watched Scottish football for years and I think it’s a good standard. It’s going to be a good test for me at this stage of my career.

“I know there have been a lot of changes here this summer and I’m sure I’ll settle in okay.

“For me personally, it’s all about getting as much game time as I can and trying to help the club get back up to the Championship.”

‘This is a real opportunity for him’

🔵 We are delighted to announce the loan signing of central defender Cameron Stewart from Ipswich Town until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Welcome to Cove Rangers, Cameron 👋#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 31, 2023

Stewart is the 18th new arrival at Balmoral Stadium since the end of the season and Hartley believes the youngster’s composure on the ball will be an asset as the club bids to win promotion back to the Championship.

The Cove Rangers manager said: “He’s another good defensive option, fits the profile of the type of player we’ve been trying to sign, is young and full of energy.

“He’s a ball playing centre-half, but he’s also aggressive and we liked what we saw of him last week.

“Cameron comes out of a good youth set-up at a big club, he’ll have learned good habits, and this is a real opportunity for him to establish himself.

“He made an impact last week when he was here, we’ve studied a lot of his footage from last season, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Subject to FA approval and international clearance Stewart will make his debut in the first game of the League One campaign on Saturday at Hamilton Accies