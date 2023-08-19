Jacob Jones enjoying introduction to Scottish football with Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacob Jones enjoying introduction to Scottish football with Cove Rangers

The Welshman joined Paul Hartley's side on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers, having spent time on loan at Bath City and King's Lynn last season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers defender Jacob Jones
Jacob Jones in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Jacob Jones is enjoying his introduction to Scottish football having signed for Cove Rangers earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old Welshman joined Paul Hartley’s side on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers, having spent time on loan at Bath City and Kingâ€™s Lynn last season.

Jones trialled for Premiership outfit Dundee FC this summer before moving to the Granite City.

He has started Cove’s opening League One games against Hamilton Accies and Falkirk – a 1-0 defeat and a 2-2 draw, respectively – and will be hoping to keep his place when his side face Montrose at Links Park today.

And having most recently plied his trade in England, the Swansea City academy product is revelling in the “physical” demands of Scottish football.

Jones said: “It’s been really good since I’ve joined. Being a full-back, it’s been about getting new partnerships with different wingers, centre-backs and midfielders.

“I’ve really enjoyed the way Scottish football is. It’s end-to-end, it’s not slow.

“It’s a lot quicker than what it is in England. In England, it’s more tactical and here it’s a lot more physical in terms of the running output, but I’m a fit lad so I think it really suits me.”

Jones backs new Cove squad to succeed

Jones, who is a former under-20 and under-19 Welsh international, is one of 20 new summer arrivals at Cove and believes the rebuilt squad are well on their way to picking up their first win of the league campaign.

He added: “We’ve got a couple of games under our belt together now and we’ve got the determination as a group.

“We’ve had a lot of good training sessions and games together now, so it’s a case of the responsibility and onus being on us as players to make it work on the pitch.

“I think it’s been a case of fine margins. It’s a brand new team and lots of new players, so we’re just gelling at the minute and I think as soon as it clicks then we will be away on fire.”

Jacob Jones in action for Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Trophy. Image: Shutterstock.

With this being his first season in Scotland, Jones admits he is lacking in knowledge about Cove’s League One opponents – but insists his experiences so far have left him expecting another difficult game against Montrose.

He said: “I don’t know too much about Montrose, to be honest, but all the league games are going to be tough.

“Every game in this league is going to be tough, so it has to be about us taking our game to them rather than us worrying about them.

“We’ve got to start by pushing our game onto them and getting the three points.”

