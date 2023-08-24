Cove Rangers youngster Myles Gaffney joins Inverurie Locos on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers youngster Myles Gaffney joins Inverurie Locos on loan

The 19-year-old signed for Cove earlier this summer and will spend the rest of the season in the Highland League at Harlaw Park.

By Sophie Goodwin
Inverurie Locos home ground Harlaw Park.

Cove Rangers have confirmed Myles Gaffney will spend his season on loan at Breedon Highland League side Inverurie Locos.

Gaffney, 19, signed for Cove earlier this summer and has been in full-time training with the club since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

He came off the bench in Cove’s League One opener against Hamilton Accies, and was named in the match-day squad for the last two games against Falkirk and Montrose.

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes the loan move is vital for Gaffney’s development, as he said: “It’s a great opportunity for him to go and play at a good level.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Myles will still be with us on a daily basis, but he needs game time and I would expect him to get plenty of that in the coming months.

“The Highland League is tough, it’s competitive, and it will be a learning curve for him, but this is a move which will make him a stronger, better player.

“I will go along and watch him when I can and I’m sure he can make a big impact there.”

