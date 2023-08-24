Cove Rangers youngster Myles Gaffney joins Inverurie Locos on loan

Cove Rangers have confirmed Myles Gaffney will spend his season on loan at Breedon Highland League side Inverurie Locos.

Gaffney, 19, signed for Cove earlier this summer and has been in full-time training with the club since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

He came off the bench in Cove’s League One opener against Hamilton Accies, and was named in the match-day squad for the last two games against Falkirk and Montrose.

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes the loan move is vital for Gaffney’s development, as he said: “It’s a great opportunity for him to go and play at a good level.

“Myles will still be with us on a daily basis, but he needs game time and I would expect him to get plenty of that in the coming months.

“The Highland League is tough, it’s competitive, and it will be a learning curve for him, but this is a move which will make him a stronger, better player.

“I will go along and watch him when I can and I’m sure he can make a big impact there.”