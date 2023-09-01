Paul Hartley seeks end to costly red cards and wants consistency from Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hartley seeks end to costly red cards and wants consistency from Cove Rangers

Cove have picked up four points from four games in League One so far, and travel to Alloa Atheltic on Saturday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Image: Dave Cowe.

Paul Hartley says he wants to see more consistency and discipline from his Cove Rangers squad.

Cove have picked up four points from four games in League One so far, with their most recent match ending in a 2-1 defeat to Queen of the South.

Defender Will Gillingham was sent off for simulation in the loss – Cove’s second red card of the campaign following Paul McGowan’s dismissal for an off-the-ball incident in their season opener against Hamilton Accies.

And Hartley has reminded his players of their responsibilities on the pitch ahead of Cove’s trip to his former side Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

He said: “The sending offs have been absolutely stupid – there’s not been a tackle involved.

“We stress it every week about discipline, but that’s two players sent off in four games which isn’t ideal. It’s something we have addressed and will have to keep addressing.

Cove’s Will Gillingham is sent off against Queen of the South FC at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Dave Cowe.

“When the players are on the park they have go to take charge of their own game.

“It doesn’t help us. We’re missing another player this week again and Will has been playing every week, but then it is an opportunity for someone else to come in and take the jersey.”

Kerr blow after summer signing breaks ankle against Queens

Cove will be without summer signing Josh Kerr for the trip to Alloa and for the next few months, as Hartley confirmed the defender suffered a broken ankle in the defeat last week.

The Cove boss said: “He’s going to be out for a period of time. We’re probably looking at three months.

“It’s not ideal for a new signing who has done really well for us. He’s a good leader.

“It just looked like nothing, he just rolled it on the pitch. There was not even a challenge – he just planted his foot and then unfortunately we’ve got the bad news this week.

“It’s unfortunate for him and we’ll be missing a good player for the next few months.”

Josh Kerr is set for a period on the sidelines after suffering a broken ankle. Image: Dave Cowe.

Hartley seeks settled team, but admits some players will move on

Hartley admits injuries and suspensions have hampered his side’s start to the League One season, but has urged his players to put in more consistent performances.

He said: “We’re looking for a wee bit more consistency. We’re only four games in and it is a brand new team.

“If we can find that consistency and the best team to pick, which has been difficult because of injuries. We still have some good players out.

“Hopefully we can get those consistency levels and stick to a team every week if we can, which isn’t easy.”

Having signed 20 new players over the summer, Hartley admits he is looking to reduce the numbers in his squad over the next month.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He added: “We’ve got a big squad here, but we probably have too many.

“I need to try and cut that down between now and the end of next month if we can.

“We need to get some players out, that’s just fact. We need to move some players on and we will be trying hard to reduce the squad.

“We’ll look where we’re at with the squad and who we think is performing well from what we’ve seen so far, but we do need to reduce the numbers quickly.”

