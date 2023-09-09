Mitch Megginson craves cup final date with Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers FC

Mitch Megginson craves cup final date with Cove Rangers

Striker chasing cup final berth for his side following semi-final exit last year.

By Paul Third
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Cove's Mitch Megginson, centre, Fraserburgh's Grant Campbell, left, and Ross Aitken. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Cove Rangers welcome Montrose to Balmoral Stadium today for what captain Mitch Megginson hopes will be the first step on a path towards the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Cove reached the semi-final stage of the competition in March 2022 before losing 1-0 to Queen of the South and striker Megginson would love to take the extra step this season.

Megginson said: “This is a cup competition we want to do well in. A couple of seasons ago we got to the semi-finals, and the aim has to be to go that one step further.

“It’s a competition I’ve enjoyed personally, I’ve scored a few goals in it down the years, and we’ve had some pretty impressive results along the way.

“The deeper you go into it, you get the chance to play some of the Championship teams as well, and we’re owe them from last year, so that’s something we would relish.”

‘We fancied our chances’

It remains a source of frustration for the Cove skipper that his side missed out on a final appearance against Raith Rovers two seasons ago.

The extended cup run came in the club’s League One title winning campaign and having been part of that successful squad Megginson hopes Paul Hartley’s new-look side can take inspiration as they prepare to face the Gable Endies.

He said: “When we lost in the semis it was hugely disappointing. We deserved to win that night, and we had a strong team back then.

“We would have fancied our chances in the final.

“This is the first step towards emulating that side, and we have to be fully focused.

“If we get through, then we can start looking further ahead, but for now all our attention is on trying to beat Montrose.

“The cup is a chance to make more history for our club and we are all desperate to do well in it.”

Megginson hoping for Montrose repeat

The switch in focus to the Challenge Cup comes following consecutive league defeats in League One for Hartley’s side.

But Megginson believes his side can take encouragement from their previous display against today’s visitors Montrose following their 3-0 victory at Links Park on August 19.

The Cove captain said: “Montrose is an opportunity for us to get back to the levels we showed when we last met.

“We’ve not reached those in the two games since, despite having plenty of the ball. We’ve missed chances and conceded sloppy goals, and that’s led to the defeats.

“It has been really frustrating. Against Alloa last week we must have had by far the better of the possession, but we just couldn’t make the most of that.

“We’ve got to stay as positive as possible and keep working hard.

“We are still a work in progress and there’s still a bit of rawness but we’ve been trying to get that right in training.”

Megginson added: “You need only look at the last Montrose game to see we have what it takes.

“The firepower is there and we just need to perform as a team, rather than as individuals which has probably been the case in the last couple of games.

“There’s no doubt we have the quality in the changing room, and when we perform as a unit, we can beat anyone on our day.”

 

 

 

Conversation